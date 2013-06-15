Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jun 15, 2013 | 3:05am BST

New York outdoors

<p>A woman uses the late afternoon sun to read while sitting on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. New York City has a wild side and it has nothing to do with its honking yellow taxis, towering skyscrapers and celebrity-studded nightclub crowds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A woman uses the late afternoon sun to read while sitting on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. New York City has a wild side and it has nothing to do with its honking yellow taxis, towering skyscrapers and celebrity-studded nightclub...more

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A woman uses the late afternoon sun to read while sitting on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. New York City has a wild side and it has nothing to do with its honking yellow taxis, towering skyscrapers and celebrity-studded nightclub crowds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 16
<p>A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 16
<p>Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 16
<p>A couple sits to listen to a cellist as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A couple sits to listen to a cellist as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A couple sits to listen to a cellist as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 16
<p>A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 16
<p>A couple relaxes in the setting sunshine while sitting poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A couple relaxes in the setting sunshine while sitting poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A couple relaxes in the setting sunshine while sitting poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 16
<p>A woman stands and watches the setting sun while standing poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A woman stands and watches the setting sun while standing poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A woman stands and watches the setting sun while standing poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 16
<p>Pedestrians walk through a late afternoon shaft of light on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk through a late afternoon shaft of light on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians walk through a late afternoon shaft of light on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 16
<p>Pedestrians walk past as a cellist plays music on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk past as a cellist plays music on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians walk past as a cellist plays music on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 16
<p>Pedestrians sit in a viewing area as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians sit in a viewing area as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians sit in a viewing area as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 16
<p>Pedestrians take advantage of some sunshine to walk down the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians take advantage of some sunshine to walk down the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians take advantage of some sunshine to walk down the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 16
<p>A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 16
<p>Pedestrians sit in a viewing area on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians sit in a viewing area on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians sit in a viewing area on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 16
<p>Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 16
<p>Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 16
<p>A sign hangs above the street outside of the Bell Book &amp; Candle restaurant in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A sign hangs above the street outside of the Bell Book & Candle restaurant in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 15, 2013

A sign hangs above the street outside of the Bell Book & Candle restaurant in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Italy's prison vineyards

Italy's prison vineyards

Next Slideshows

Italy's prison vineyards

Italy's prison vineyards

On the smallest island of the Tuscan archipelago, hardened criminals are rehabilitated through work on the island's vineyards with the help of a 700-year-old...

15 Jun 2013
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge stepping out with her baby bump.

13 Jun 2013
Colorado wildfires

Colorado wildfires

The Black Forest blaze has prompted authorities to order more than 7,000 people from their homes.

14 Jun 2013
One woman's Taksim protest

One woman's Taksim protest

Ayse Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul.

12 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.

World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures