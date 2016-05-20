Edition:
New York pets

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
1 / 10
Photographer
Allison Joyce
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
2 / 10
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
3 / 10
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015

Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4 / 10
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2013

A man eats a sausage as his pet rat rests on his shoulder at Union Square in New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man eats a sausage as his pet rat rests on his shoulder at Union Square in New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
5 / 10
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011

A man with a cat on his head walks outside 71 Broadway in lower Manhattan in New York City May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man with a cat on his head walks outside 71 Broadway in lower Manhattan in New York City May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
6 / 10
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014

Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7 / 10
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2012

Jason Loewenstein cleans up after his pet pig, Emmett, while taking the animal for a walk in New York March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jason Loewenstein cleans up after his pet pig, Emmett, while taking the animal for a walk in New York March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8 / 10
Photographer
Elizabeth Shafiroff
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014

A pet is blessed during the "Blessing of the Animals" at the Christ Church United Methodist in Manhattan December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A pet is blessed during the "Blessing of the Animals" at the Christ Church United Methodist in Manhattan December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
9 / 10
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016

French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
10 / 10

