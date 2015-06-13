New York prison break

A note with a caption "Have a nice day" is left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are believed to have cut through the steel walls at the back of their adjoining cells and escaped through a steam pipe, as part of their escape from Clinton...more

A note with a caption "Have a nice day" is left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are believed to have cut through the steel walls at the back of their adjoining cells and escaped through a steam pipe, as part of their escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout

Close