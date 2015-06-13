New York prison break
Law enforcement agents ride all-terrain vehicles during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A law enforcement agent walks on a road during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Heidi Golden (R) and her daughter Reaganne, 8, sit on the front steps of their home near a banner Reaganne made thanking law enforcement agents, in Dannemora, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement agents line up along a road after emerging from the woods during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement agents walk during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officials man a roadblock while searching a wooded area near Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A law enforcement helicopter searches a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officials ride vehicles during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officials ride in the back of a truck during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers look out over a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used power tools to break out of a maximum security New York prison may have had help, and they left a taunting note for their jailors...more
Law enforcement officials search a street near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers walk in water while searching a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officials search a street near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers search a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A note with a caption "Have a nice day" is left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are believed to have cut through the steel walls at the back of their adjoining cells and escaped through a steam pipe, as part of their escape from Clinton...more
Richard Matt (L) and David Sweat, fellow inmates and both convicted murderers, escaped early Saturday from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo views the scene of a prison escape at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout
A hole in the wall of a prison cell is seen at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) looks at the manhole believed to have been used by escaped convicts near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
Law enforcement officers search a field near Willsboro, New York, June 9, 2015. Large numbers of officers converged on the town of Willsboro, about 40 miles (64 km) south of the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, from which two...more
A guard stands in a tower at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers search a farm near Willsboro, New York, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A New York State Correctional Services officer stands guard outside the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers search a building on a farm near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New York State Troopers search a truck at a check point near Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
