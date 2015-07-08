New York's craft brewing renaissance
Saidou Ceesay, a packager, waits for a keg to be filled with beer at the Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, March 9, 2015. The kegs seen in this image were scheduled to be shipped internationally. The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent...more
Hoses carrying beer surround discarded cans of beer during canning day at the Bronx Brewery in New York, March 5, 2015. Canning is an activity that happens once or twice a week and although the brewery relies on machinery for canning, the process...more
Workers organize beer to be sold during packaging day at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Assistant brewer Nick Griffin adds caustic cleaner to a brewing tank in order to clean remaining yeast or hops after a brew at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
A digital control panel is seen in the brewing room at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Yeast and hops hit the floor as they are emptied and cleaned from a tank at the Bronx Brewery, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Carbon dioxide regulators are seen attached to a wall at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. The release of Carbon dioxide is a critical aspect in the fermentation of beer and ultimately adds the fizz effect to the end product. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Empty cans wait to be filled with Bronx IPA Session Ale beer at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Boxes wait to be filled with cans of beer at the Bronx Brewery on packaging day, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Vintage barrels used to flavor beer are seen at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Tim Lappin, a tour guide, pours beer to be sampled at the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Bubbles arise during a process in which carbon dioxide is emitted from beer at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Beer is poured for participants during a tour at the Brooklyn Brewery, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Participants look at their beer samples during a tour of the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Vintage beer bottles, some dating back to the 1800's are displayed in a showcase at the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Bottled beers move down a bottling line at the Brooklyn Brewery, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Beer is poured into glasses to be tested during a tour at the Brooklyn Brewery, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Assistant brewer Morgan Snyder sits in front of canned beer to be shipped and sold from the Bronx Brewery, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Assistant brewer Nick Griffin brews a rye pale ale at the Bronx Brewery, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
A selection of craft beers are seen on a menu as Tim Lappin leads a tour at the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
