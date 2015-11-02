New York's Iron Triangle
A worker talks on his mobile phone in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York, October 26, 2015. Willets Point, also known as the Iron Triangle, is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York...more
A worker moves a tire through a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. The area features a large number of corrugated iron structures and, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, floods easily due to...more
A laborer sands panel work on a car in a vacated premises in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York October 28, 2015. Willets Point tenants have been fighting the City of New York, who wish to carry out further relocations of businesses in the...more
A man rides a bicycle through a street in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Men look at a cellular device as a worker tends to an automobile in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker smokes a cigarette in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man works on a minibus in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man attempts to clear puddles in the street following heavy rain in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman selling drinks pushes a cart in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker wipes his face during a break from work in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker reorganizes tires in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker sits on a bicycle in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man carries a tray through the street at dusk in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Soccer is played on a television mounted in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A worker walks through a junkyard in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers stand on a platform in a flooded workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A religious poster is seen next to machinery in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers gather to play a coin toss game on a street corner in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A vacated business stands flooded in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man stands in the doorway of the Juanita Nacional cafe in the Willets Point area of Queens, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the world's largest marathon.
Indigenous World Games
Indigenous peoples from around the world compete in traditional and Western sporting events in Brazil.
Hands of time
Clock faces from Canary Wharf to Fukushima.
Devoted to San Simon
Since the 19th century, devotees have offered money, liquor or tobacco in exchange for the blessings of San Simon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.