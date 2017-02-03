New York's Yemeni bodega owners protest

People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. "We want to send the message that we're here," said Sulaiman Alaodyi, a 24-year-old cashier at the Best and Tasty deli in the borough of the Bronx, a...more

People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. "We want to send the message that we're here," said Sulaiman Alaodyi, a 24-year-old cashier at the Best and Tasty deli in the borough of the Bronx, a bodega that is normally open around the clock. This was the first time it closed its doors since it started business nine months ago. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

