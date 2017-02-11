Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Feb 11, 2017 | 2:20am GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

A dead pilot whale lies on a sandbank after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers try to guide some stranded pilot whales back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

People stand between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales that have died. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive, as one lies on a sandbank marked with an 'X' to indicate it has died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers walk between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's south island. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales marked with an 'X' to indicate they have died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Stranded pilot whales are seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

