Newport marks electric Dylan

Shake Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan�s 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when the up-and-coming folk star played with the backing of...more

Shake Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan�s 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when the up-and-coming folk star played with the backing of Mike Bloomfield on guitar and others from the electric blues/rock and roll band The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, marking Dylan�s first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional career. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close