Newsmakers of 2015

FIFA's ethics judges are aiming to decide the fate of suspended president Sepp Blatter by the end of December, following an investigation into graft allegations. Blatter, who has been at the head of FIFA since 1998, faces criminal investigation in Switzerland over a 2 million Swiss franc ($1.96 million) payment from FIFA to European soccer boss Michel Platini. Both men have denied wrongdoing. Pictured: British comedian Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

London Mayor Boris Johnson, seen as a rival to Chancellor George Osborne for Britain's Conservative Party leadership, has said he will stand down as mayor in 2016 after being elected as an MP this year. Pictured: London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of street rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, Japan October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Hungarian camerawoman Petra Laszlo was fired after videos of her kicking and tripping up migrants fleeing police, including a man carrying a child, spread in the media and on the internet. Pictured: A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on TV camerawoman Petra Laszlo (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner came out as a trans woman in April 2015, saying she had dealt with gender dysphoria since her youth. Her new Twitter handle gained over one million followers in just over four hours, breaking the previous record held by President Barack Obama. Pictured: Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner speaks on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Manhattan, New York after she received an award, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian air strikes in Syria would last as long as was necessary to punish those guilty of blowing up a Russian airliner over Egypt in October, an incident in which 224 people were killed. The air strikes come as Russia endures sanctions imposed for its intervention in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Identified as the suspected mastermind behind the Paris attacks that killed 130 people, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of Islamic State's most high-profile European recruits, died during a gun battle with French police commandos several days after the deadly attacks. Pictured: An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

Yanis Varoufakis was appointed Greece's finance minister in January in the newly elected government of Alexis Tsipras, which promised to renegotiate Greece's debt and attempt to curtail austerity measures. Varoufakis resigned his post seven months later when the government agreed to the third Greek bailout agreement over the objections of Varoufakis. Pictured: Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis wears his helmet before leaving the Maximos Mansion on his motorbike in Athens, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Actor Charlie Sheen revealed that he is HIV positive during a TV interview in November, saying he was diagnosed with HIV about four years ago. Pictured: Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC Today show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, grappling with the deepest economic and political crisis in Brazil in decades, is also facing calls from opposition activists seeking her impeachment for mismanaging a once-booming economy and undermining confidence in the country. Pictured: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a reception ceremony for the Brazilian delegations in the 2015 Pan American Games and Parapan American Games and to mark the 10th anniversary of the Ministry of Sports' Bolsa Atleta (Bolsa Athlete) program, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accused by critics of an increasingly authoritarian style of government, has argued that the country would be better served by a strong presidential system. Turkey faces conflict on several fronts, battling Islamic State militants, Kurdish rebel fighters and militant leftists. Over two million refugees from Syria are encamped on its borders. Pictured: A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house arrest, was handed sweeping powers following her landslide victory in Myanmar's election in November. The ruling party, which was created by the country's former junta and is led by retired military officers, conceded defeat in a major milestone on Myanmar's rocky path from dictatorship to democracy. Pictured: Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi reacts as some cameramen fell to the floor before casting her ballot during the general election in Yangon, Myanmar November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The World Anti-Doping Agency commission in November alleged that Russian athletes have systematically used performance-enhancing substances and recommended Russia be suspended from international competition. The report recommended lifetime bans for five athletes, four coaches and one doctor, all Russian, including the women's 800 meters Olympic champion Mariya Savinova. If endorsed by the International Athletics Federation (IAAF), the proposal could see Russian athletes excluded from next year's Olympic games in Brazil. Pictured: Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Elected last year on a wave of optimism over economic reforms, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under fire from members of his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party over his leadership style after a humiliating election loss in the eastern state of Bihar, home to 104 million people, in November. Pictured: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer faced a firestorm of protests in July after he was identified publicly as the big game hunter who had killed the rare black-maned lion, Cecil, a popular tourist attraction in Zimbabwe. Pictured: Walter Palmer arrives at the River Bluff Dental clinic in Bloomington, Minnesota, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

German Chancellor Angela Merkel marked her 10-year anniversary in office in November, after seeing her popularity ratings plunge from a gaudy 75 per cent in April to below 50 per cent. Merkel has rebuffed calls from the opposition and members of her own party to impose a ceiling on the number of refugees Germany will accept, saying this would be impossible to enforce. Roughly 7,000 migrants have been entering Germany each day in recent weeks, with roughly a million expected to arrive this year alone. Pictured: German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl during a forum discussion organized by the Chancellery in Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015. Reem, who faces deportation from Germany after living there for four years told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she has goals in life just like everyone else and would like to go to university. Reem told Merkel how her family had moved to Germany as refugees four years ago and was still waiting to hear whether they would be able to stay. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Images of the lifeless body of three-year-old Syrian refugee Aylan Kurdi made global headlines after he drowned in the Mediterranean Sea as his family attempted to enter Europe from Turkey. Pictured: Relatives mourn over the body of three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, one of the two Syrian toddlers who drowned with their mother, during a burial ceremony in Kobani, Syria, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Herdem Dogrul

Donald Trump, who leads the Republican presidential field in opinion polls, entered the race in June, campaigning under the slogan, "Make America Great Again!" Over the course of his campaign, he has sparred with popular figures like Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and put forth controversial proposals such as a plan to have the Mexican government pay to build a wall along the U.S. border, and supporting the idea of requiring all Muslims in the United States to register in a special database. Pictured: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who ascended the throne aged just 25 as her exhausted country struggled to recover from the ravages of World War Two, made history in September when she became Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Pictured: Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

More than 50 women have come forward to accuse comedian Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them after plying them with drugs or alcohol, allegations Cosby has denied. The comedian has never been criminally charged and many of the alleged incidents date back decades so the statute of limitations for prosecution has long run out. Pictured: Bill Cosby performs at The Temple Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Gutierrez

Volkswagen admitted in September it had rigged U.S. nitrogen oxides emissions tests. Auto analysts say the company could face a bill as high as 35 billion euros ($38 billion) for fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits. Volkswagen has declined to comment on whether the firm's culture or the management style of former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, who resigned in September, had been a factor in the cheating. Pictured: Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn gives his closing speech during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pictures