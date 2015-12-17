Newsmakers of 2015
FIFA's ethics judges are aiming to decide the fate of suspended president Sepp Blatter by the end of December, following an investigation into graft allegations. Blatter, who has been at the head of FIFA since 1998, faces criminal investigation in...more
London Mayor Boris Johnson, seen as a rival to Chancellor George Osborne for Britain's Conservative Party leadership, has said he will stand down as mayor in 2016 after being elected as an MP this year. Pictured: London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides...more
Hungarian camerawoman Petra Laszlo was fired after videos of her kicking and tripping up migrants fleeing police, including a man carrying a child, spread in the media and on the internet. Pictured: A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on...more
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner came out as a trans woman in April 2015, saying she had dealt with gender dysphoria since her youth. Her new Twitter handle gained over one million followers in just over four hours, breaking the previous record held by...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian air strikes in Syria would last as long as was necessary to punish those guilty of blowing up a Russian airliner over Egypt in October, an incident in which 224 people were killed. The air strikes come as...more
Identified as the suspected mastermind behind the Paris attacks that killed 130 people, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of Islamic State's most high-profile European recruits, died during a gun battle with French police commandos several days after the...more
Yanis Varoufakis was appointed Greece's finance minister in January in the newly elected government of Alexis Tsipras, which promised to renegotiate Greece's debt and attempt to curtail austerity measures. Varoufakis resigned his post seven months...more
Actor Charlie Sheen revealed that he is HIV positive during a TV interview in November, saying he was diagnosed with HIV about four years ago. Pictured: Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC Today show prior to being...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, grappling with the deepest economic and political crisis in Brazil in decades, is also facing calls from opposition activists seeking her impeachment for mismanaging a once-booming economy and undermining confidence...more
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accused by critics of an increasingly authoritarian style of government, has argued that the country would be better served by a strong presidential system. Turkey faces conflict on several fronts, battling Islamic...more
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent 15 years under house arrest, was handed sweeping powers following her landslide victory in Myanmar's election in November. The ruling party, which was created by the country's former junta and is...more
The World Anti-Doping Agency commission in November alleged that Russian athletes have systematically used performance-enhancing substances and recommended Russia be suspended from international competition. The report recommended lifetime bans for...more
Elected last year on a wave of optimism over economic reforms, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under fire from members of his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party over his leadership style after a humiliating election loss in the eastern state...more
Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer faced a firestorm of protests in July after he was identified publicly as the big game hunter who had killed the rare black-maned lion, Cecil, a popular tourist attraction in Zimbabwe. Pictured: Walter Palmer arrives...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel marked her 10-year anniversary in office in November, after seeing her popularity ratings plunge from a gaudy 75 per cent in April to below 50 per cent. Merkel has rebuffed calls from the opposition and members of her...more
Images of the lifeless body of three-year-old Syrian refugee Aylan Kurdi made global headlines after he drowned in the Mediterranean Sea as his family attempted to enter Europe from Turkey. Pictured: Relatives mourn over the body of three-year-old...more
Donald Trump, who leads the Republican presidential field in opinion polls, entered the race in June, campaigning under the slogan, "Make America Great Again!" Over the course of his campaign, he has sparred with popular figures like Fox News anchor...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who ascended the throne aged just 25 as her exhausted country struggled to recover from the ravages of World War Two, made history in September when she became Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Pictured: Queen Elizabeth...more
More than 50 women have come forward to accuse comedian Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them after plying them with drugs or alcohol, allegations Cosby has denied. The comedian has never been criminally charged and many of the alleged incidents...more
Volkswagen admitted in September it had rigged U.S. nitrogen oxides emissions tests. Auto analysts say the company could face a bill as high as 35 billion euros ($38 billion) for fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits. Volkswagen has declined to comment...more
Next Slideshows
Refining Islamic State oil
Inside a makeshift oil refinery in Syria that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas.
Mali's Syrian refugees
Some 90 Syrian refugees have been living in Mali's capital Bamako for the last two years.
Housing China's corrupt officials
Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons that cannot be made into weapons await officials suspected of corruption in one holding center in southwestern...
Rare tornado in Australia
A rare tornado hits the suburbs of Sydney.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.