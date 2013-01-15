Newtown: One month later
Lighted angels hang from a tree in Monroe, Connecticut January 14, 2013, on the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary School in Newtown that killed 20 children and six staff members. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more
Nelba Marquez-Greene (L) the mother of Ana Grace Marques-Greene, 6, and Nicole Hockley, the mother of Dylan Hockley, 6, victims of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, comfort each other on stage during the launch of The...more
Mark Barden (L) his wife Jackie Barden and their daughter Natalie, 10, hold a photo of their son Daniel Barden, 6, a victim of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit...more
Relatives of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, 6, a victim of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, react next to a photo of her, during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in...more
Family members of victims of the December 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on stage during the launch of The Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit created in response to the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut January 14, 2013....more
Glen Hoffman (L) of Extra Mile Ministries with K9 crisis comfort dog Beau (front) listens to a community meeting at the Newtown High school on the future of Sandy Hook Elementary School the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history...more
Sandy Hook elementary student Mamnun Ahmed, six year old, looks at videos he shot on his camera as he sits by the front window of his house in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. Mamnun was in the classroom next door to where twenty of his...more
Sandy Hook elementary student Mamnun Ahmed, six year old, looks at videos he shot on his camera as he sits by the front window of his house in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, January 3, 2013. Mamnun was in the classroom next door to where twenty of his schoolmates were gunned down, and he has been terrorized by the events of that day with nightmares and drawing pictures depicting his dead principal in a pool of blood. He and his classmates headed back to classes on Thursday for the first time since a gunman had barged into their school and killed 20 of their schoolmates and six staff members on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children from Sandy Hook Elementary School are seen on a school bus making their way to their new school in Monroe as they leave Newtown, Connecticut January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A school bus passes angel paintings seen along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Newtown police chief Michael Kehoe reacts during a news briefing about the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk past a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Baseballs bearing the names of the victims are seen in the snow at a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook, after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut,...more
An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People light a candle at a memorial for those killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Two women embrace during a moment of silence at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A candle is lit at a memorial for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman touches a printout of messages from teenagers around the United States at a memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An angel sits atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the December 14 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hearse carrying the casket of seven-year-old student Daniel Barden, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village leaves his funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mourners arrive before the start of the funeral ceremony for Victoria Soto, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Buddhist monks pray for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting at a memorial in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
School buses drive past a memorial outside the entrance to Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
School children walk outside Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School after class was dismissed in Danbury, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut,...more
Veronique Pozner (front), mother of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Noah Pozner, arrives at his gravesite for his burial at the B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy waits to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A parishioner at Connections Church prays for the victims of a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Michelle McLoughlin
Children hold stuffed animals during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman places flowers at a memorial at a sign for Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Mourners gather inside the St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church at a vigil service for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left at least 27 people dead - many of them young children - in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14,...more
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
