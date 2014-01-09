Edition:
Niagara Falls partially freezes

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

