Nicaragua boxing school
Aspiring boxers exchange punches during their training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. The boxing school is an initiative of Marco Cano, a former national amateur champion boxer, and his...more
Aspiring boxers exchange punches during their training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. The boxing school is an initiative of Marco Cano, a former national amateur champion boxer, and his father Jose Cano. The school aims to keep children off gangs and drugs. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, demonstrates some punches at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, demonstrates some punches at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A kid poses for pictures at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A kid poses for pictures at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Ana Cano, an aspiring boxer practices with a punching bag at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Ana Cano, an aspiring boxer practices with a punching bag at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Former national amateur champion boxer Marco Cano plays with his nephew at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Former national amateur champion boxer Marco Cano plays with his nephew at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jose Cano and his wife sit as they watch their grandchildren practice boxing at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jose Cano and his wife sit as they watch their grandchildren practice boxing at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, prepares for practice inside her house in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, prepares for practice inside her house in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice during a training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8 ,2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice during a training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8 ,2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Miguel Cano runs through a tunnel as part of his training in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Miguel Cano runs through a tunnel as part of his training in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Leonardo Cano takes a break after his training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Leonardo Cano takes a break after his training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice with punching bags during their training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice with punching bags during their training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice during training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice during training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Miguel Cano prepares to fight during local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Miguel Cano prepares to fight during local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Oscar Narvaez (R) celebrates his win over Miguel Cano after their local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Oscar Narvaez (R) celebrates his win over Miguel Cano after their local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Next Slideshows
Countdown to Sochi
The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Nice day for a wedding
The wedding must go on despite natural disasters, protests and civil unrest.
The art of French cooking
The Institut Paul Bocuse cooking school offers students a unique immersion in French gastronomic heritage.
Animal roundup
The top animal photos from this past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.