Nice beach
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
There are fifteen private and twenty public beaches along the 7 km (4 mile) stretch of the Promenade des Anglais which are considered to be 'City Beaches'. A woman sunbathes on a private beach June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
These beaches on the Mediterranean Sea are made up of pebbles and stones, called �galets� in French. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
During the warm-weather months from May to September, more than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French, English, American, Italian, Russian and Chinese tourists frequent the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People sunbathe on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man takes advantage of warm autumn weather temperatures on the beach in Nice October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People take advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman sunbathes on a private beach during a sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Coats are hung on a wall as people sunbathe on the beach in Nice while cold winter temperatures hit France December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Holidaymakers are seen in silhouette as they play in the waves during a warm and sunny summer day on the beaches of the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman takes an early morning swim in the Mediterranean Sea along the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
