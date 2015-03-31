Nigeria chooses Buhari
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for...more
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Godsday Orubebe, a former minister from the Niger Delta, speaks on a microphone against Election Commissioner Attahiru Jega as he interrupts the election results ceremony in Abuja, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party destroy banners of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan People's Democratic Party as they celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran...more
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari cheer as they watch news coverage of election results favourable to them on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men read newspaper headlines on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Women from communities in Rivers state protest against irregularities in voting in the weekend's election, at Port Harcourt, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Men read newspapers in front of electoral campaign posters in Lagos, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates on his bicycle in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen
Blowing in the wind
Londoners fight high winds while crossing Millennium Bridge.
Deadly landslide in Kashmir
Unseasonal rain triggers a landslide and flooding in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, collapsing a house where three families were sleeping.
Argentina shuts down
Argentina closes up as a general strike over demands for changes to income tax hits the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.