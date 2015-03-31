Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 31, 2015 | 7:25pm BST

Nigeria chooses Buhari

Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Godsday Orubebe, a former minister from the Niger Delta, speaks on a microphone against Election Commissioner Attahiru Jega as he interrupts the election results ceremony in Abuja, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party destroy banners of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan People's Democratic Party as they celebrate in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari cheer as they watch news coverage of election results favourable to them on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Men read newspaper headlines on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Women from communities in Rivers state protest against irregularities in voting in the weekend's election, at Port Harcourt, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Men read newspapers in front of electoral campaign posters in Lagos, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A supporter of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress (APC) party celebrates on his bicycle in Kano, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
