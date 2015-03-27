Nigeria votes
People walk in front of election posters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gestures in Kano March 27, 2015. Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan warned against violence ahead of Saturday's presidential election as people stockpiled food,...more
Newspaper headlines are seen on a newspaper at a vendor's stand along a road, in Katsina city March 27, 2015. Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in what is seen as the closest presidential race since the end of military rule in...more
A boy rests under election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a broadcast to the nation on Friday, Jonathan said no political ambition could justify violence or bloodshed, adding that security measures had been taken to guarantee a free and fair...more
An election poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party hangs from a tree branch in Kano March 27, 2015. "Let me warn, however, that as President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am under oath to...more
A supporter of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari pushes a wheelbarrow with Buhari's party campaign poster in Kano March 27, 2015. Goodluck Jonathan added that security agencies were ready to deal with anyone who tried to disrupt the peaceful...more
Workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission load electoral material onto a truck in Maiduguri, Borno State March 27, 2015. Around 800 people died in post-election violence in 2011 in which Jonathan defeated Buhari. Western powers have...more
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari hold his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In the capital Abuja long queues formed outside banks as people withdrew money. Queues for fuel also stretched for hundreds of metres in cities...more
People sell food under a lone tree along a dusty road in Katsina city March 27, 2015. "I'm getting my cash out now because I don't know what is going to happen. If it gets bad, you don't want to be stuck with no cash," Wale Olatunji, 31, a...more
A dummy made out of sticks of a broom, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's symbol, is placed next to an election poster campaigning for APC's presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari, along a road in Katsina city March 26, 2015. Ishaya Yahaya...more
Boys sit near elections posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a sign of growing tension, a spokesman for opposition Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi said an unidentified gunman shot at the governor's convoy on Thursday, wounding a security guard....more
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gesture in front of his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. Jonathan said that in the northeast, the army had contained Boko Haram, who were seen as the biggest security threat ahead of the...more
People walk in front of an election poster in Kano March 27, 2015. The past six weeks have seen a dramatic turnaround against the insurgency, with troops from Chad, Cameroon and Niger joining a battle to break the group's hold on a territory that in...more
A man works with a hammer on a wall with elections posters at an open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men walk in open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries goods on top of his head at an open market in front of election posters in Kano, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Independent National Electoral Commission prepare to dispatch confidential material for the election to local governments, in Taraba State March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Street petrol sellers stand next to a poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
