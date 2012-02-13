Night at the Grammys

" /> " />
Monday, February 13, 2012

Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which she was nominated including album of the year for "21" and best record with "Rolling In the Deep." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Foo Fighters perform outside the Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and David Haywood (L-R) of Lady Antebellum pose with their Grammy for Best Country Album ("Own The Night") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ryan Tedder, a producer for Adele's Grammy winning album "21," leaps as he poses backstage with a Grammy at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paul McCartney (R) performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Tony Bennett holds his Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ("Duets II") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Body And Soul" with Amy Winehouse) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

New York Giants NFL football players Mario Manningham (L) and Victor Cruz bump as they pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Singer Diana Ross poses backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Ross received a lifetime achievement Grammy a day earlier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nicki Minaj (C) performs "Roman Holiday" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Bon Iver bites one of his two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LL Cool J presents Album of the Year to Adele for her album "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Adele accepts the Album of the Year award for "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bon Iver accepts the Best New Artist Grammy from Tony Bennett (L) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Stevie Wonder introduces Paul McCartney at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga takes her seat during a commercial break at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Fergie (R) of the Black Eyed Peas greets actor Neil Patrick Harris (C) and his partner David Burtka at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taraji P. Henson reacts with Common (L) after announcing the award for best R&B album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Singer Chris Brown accepts the award for "Best R&B Album" for "F.A.M.E." at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren (L) of the E street band perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host LL Cool J speaks to the audience at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruno Mars performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Rihanna performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Weird Al Yankovic arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Robyn's platform boots are pictured at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Producer Clinton Sparks arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Le'Andria Johnson holds her award for "Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance" (Jesus) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dave Grohl (L) and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters celebrate after winning "Best Rock Album" (Wasting Light) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Steve Martin and a member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (L) arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Country singer Taylor Swift wins "Best Country Solo Performace" (Mean) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Drummer Aaron Rossi, of Ministry, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Kirk Franklin kisses his wife Tammy as he holds his awards for "Best Gospel Album" and Best Gospel Song (Hello Fear) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Joyce DiDonato accepts her award for "Best Classical Vocal Solo" (Diva Divo) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

