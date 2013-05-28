Edition:
Night falls on Moore

<p>The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

<p>The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

