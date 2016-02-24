Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 24, 2016 | 5:55pm GMT

No entry to Afghans

Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 20
An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
2 / 20
A Greek police officer stops Afghan migrants who are trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Greek police officer stops Afghan migrants who are trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A Greek police officer stops Afghan migrants who are trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
3 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant reacts as he sits among others on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant reacts as he sits among others on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant reacts as he sits among others on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 20
A migrant crawls under the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant crawls under the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A migrant crawls under the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
5 / 20
Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant carries his baby next to a statue depicting ancient Greek mythical hero Theseus saving Hippodameia from the centaur Eurytion, on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant carries his baby next to a statue depicting ancient Greek mythical hero Theseus saving Hippodameia from the centaur Eurytion, on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant carries his baby next to a statue depicting ancient Greek mythical hero Theseus saving Hippodameia from the centaur Eurytion, on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 20
Stranded Afghan migrants rest on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Stranded Afghan migrants rest on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Stranded Afghan migrants rest on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant (L) reacts as another sleeps on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant (L) reacts as another sleeps on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant (L) reacts as another sleeps on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 20
Refugees and migrants stand next to a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants stand next to a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Refugees and migrants stand next to a border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
10 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant boy lays on his family's baggage on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant boy lays on his family's baggage on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant boy lays on his family's baggage on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 20
An Afghan man holds a baby as Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border are blocked by Greek police in order to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

An Afghan man holds a baby as Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border are blocked by Greek police in order to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
An Afghan man holds a baby as Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border are blocked by Greek police in order to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 20
A stranded Afghan migrant sleeps on his belongings on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan migrant sleeps on his belongings on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan migrant sleeps on his belongings on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 20
A migrant climbs the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant climbs the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A migrant climbs the border fence from Greece to Macedonia, after Macedonia closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants and demands additional identification from people seeking to cross the border and head to Western Europe, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 20
Greek police block the way to Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Greek police block the way to Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Greek police block the way to Afghan migrants who try to reach a camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border to prevent a bottleneck, as Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece for Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
15 / 20
A stranded Afghan family rests on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A stranded Afghan family rests on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A stranded Afghan family rests on Victoria square in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 20
A group of Afghan migrants try to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A group of Afghan migrants try to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A group of Afghan migrants try to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
17 / 20
An Afghan migrant walks past a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Afghan migrant walks past a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
An Afghan migrant walks past a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
18 / 20
Afghan migrants are seen at a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Afghan migrants are seen at a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Afghan migrants are seen at a makeshift camp near the village of Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 20
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A volunteer carries a child as Afghan migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Least livable cities

Least livable cities

Next Slideshows

Least livable cities

Least livable cities

The ten worst cities to live in the world.

24 Feb 2016
Distant galaxies

Distant galaxies

Brilliant celestial systems light-years away from us.

24 Feb 2016
Rescued from the sea

Rescued from the sea

More than 700 migrants were rescued from six leaky boats in the sea between Tunisia and Sicily.

24 Feb 2016
Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

23 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures