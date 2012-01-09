" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

No Pants Subway Ride

Monday, January 09, 2012

Passers-by react to seeing a woman in her underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

Passers-by react to seeing a woman in her underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A man looks at a group of people waiting to get on the subway with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

A man looks at a group of people waiting to get on the subway with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A young boy looks up at a woman with no pants on while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

A young boy looks up at a woman with no pants on while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants wait for the train in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants wait for the train in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
4 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
5 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A group of men takes photographs of a group of woman standing in the subway system without their pants during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

A group of men takes photographs of a group of woman standing in the subway system without their pants during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A woman reads a book while standing and waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

A woman reads a book while standing and waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
8 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A man rides in the subway system with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

A man rides in the subway system with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
10 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A participant waits for the train while participating in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Monday, January 09, 2012

A participant waits for the train while participating in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
11 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Passers-by react to seeing a man in his underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

Passers-by react to seeing a man in his underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
13 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
14 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Passers-by react to seeing people in their underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

Passers-by react to seeing people in their underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A man leans against a post as he waits to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

A man leans against a post as he waits to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Commuters stand in the subway system with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

Commuters stand in the subway system with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

A woman takes a photograph of a group of people standing in the subway with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

A woman takes a photograph of a group of people standing in the subway with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

People stop to put their pants back on after while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

People stop to put their pants back on after while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 20
Monday, January 09, 2012

Men react to seeing two women without their pants as they wait to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

Men react to seeing two women without their pants as they wait to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Life in California

Life in California
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »