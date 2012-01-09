No Pants Subway Ride
Passers-by react to seeing a woman in her underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks at a group of people waiting to get on the subway with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy looks up at a woman with no pants on while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants wait for the train in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A group of men takes photographs of a group of woman standing in the subway system without their pants during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman reads a book while standing and waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A man rides in the subway system with no pants on during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A participant waits for the train while participating in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Passers-by react to seeing a man in his underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other tube passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passers-by react to seeing people in their underpants waiting to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man leans against a post as he waits to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Commuters stand in the subway system with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman takes a photograph of a group of people standing in the subway with no pants on during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People stop to put their pants back on after while riding in the subway system during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men react to seeing two women without their pants as they wait to get on the subway during the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
