No Pants Subway Ride
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. The 'No Pants Subway Ride' is an annual event that has become a global celebration of bare thighs. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A couple pose for pictures as they take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People with no pants dance at the Union Square subway station during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A New York City police officer stands guard during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Israelis travel on a light rail without their pants on as they take part in the third annual "No pants subway ride" event in Jerusalem January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Passengers not wearing pants wait for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Passengers react to a participant in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day, on the London Underground, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A mother and her son take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Participants in the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day ride the London Underground in London, Britain January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A passenger not wearing pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People with no pants ride the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A passenger not wearing pants stands in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People with no pants take the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An Israeli man waits without his pants on for travel on the light rail as he takes part in the third annual "No pants subway ride" event in Jerusalem January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Next Slideshows
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary
France commemorates the victims of last year's attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.
On death row in San Quentin
A rare look at life on death row at San Quentin State Prison in California.
Orthodox Christmas
Christians around the world celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.