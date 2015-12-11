Nobel Prize ceremony

The winners of the Peace Prize, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet members, (L-R, seated), Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Hussein Abassi, President of the Tunisian Order of Lawyers Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, President...more

The winners of the Peace Prize, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet members, (L-R, seated), Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Hussein Abassi, President of the Tunisian Order of Lawyers Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts Ouided Bouchamaoui, President of the Tunisian Human Rights League, Abdessatar Ben Moussa attend the non-profit organization Save the Children's Peace Prize party together with Prince Sverre Magnus and Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Varfjell/NTB scanpix

