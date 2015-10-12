Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 12, 2015 | 8:15pm BST

Nobel Prize winners

British-born economist Angus Deaton of Princeton University signs a book after winning the 2015 economics Nobel Prize on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey October 12, 2015. Deaton has won the 2015 economics Nobel Prize for his work on consumption, poverty and welfare that has helped governments to improve policy through tools such as household surveys and tax changes. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the microeconomist's work had been a major influence on policy making, helping for example to determine how different social groups are affected by specific changes in taxation. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

British-born economist Angus Deaton of Princeton University signs a book after winning the 2015 economics Nobel Prize on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey October 12, 2015. Deaton has won the 2015 economics Nobel Prize for his...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
British-born economist Angus Deaton of Princeton University signs a book after winning the 2015 economics Nobel Prize on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey October 12, 2015. Deaton has won the 2015 economics Nobel Prize for his work on consumption, poverty and welfare that has helped governments to improve policy through tools such as household surveys and tax changes. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the microeconomist's work had been a major influence on policy making, helping for example to determine how different social groups are affected by specific changes in taxation. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
1 / 17
Belarussian author Svetlana Alexievich holds flowers as she arrives to attend a news conference in Minsk, Belarus, October 8, 2015. Alexievich won the Nobel Prize for Literature for her portrayal of life in the former Soviet Union which the Swedish Academy said was "a monument to suffering and courage in our time." REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarussian author Svetlana Alexievich holds flowers as she arrives to attend a news conference in Minsk, Belarus, October 8, 2015. Alexievich won the Nobel Prize for Literature for her portrayal of life in the former Soviet Union which the Swedish...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Belarussian author Svetlana Alexievich holds flowers as she arrives to attend a news conference in Minsk, Belarus, October 8, 2015. Alexievich won the Nobel Prize for Literature for her portrayal of life in the former Soviet Union which the Swedish Academy said was "a monument to suffering and courage in our time." REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
2 / 17
Hussein Abassi, head of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), one of the winners of the Nobel Peace prize for mediating a peaceful transition in that country's Arab Spring, talks during an interview with Reuters TV in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2015. Nobel Peace Prize winner Abassi of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet condemned the twin bomb attacks which blasted the Turkish capital on Saturday, one day after he was awarded the prize. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Hussein Abassi, head of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), one of the winners of the Nobel Peace prize for mediating a peaceful transition in that country's Arab Spring, talks during an interview with Reuters TV in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Hussein Abassi, head of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), one of the winners of the Nobel Peace prize for mediating a peaceful transition in that country's Arab Spring, talks during an interview with Reuters TV in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2015. Nobel Peace Prize winner Abassi of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet condemned the twin bomb attacks which blasted the Turkish capital on Saturday, one day after he was awarded the prize. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 17
Wided Bouchamaoui, president of Tunisia's Employers' Organisation (UTICA) and a member of Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet, talks to journalists in her office in Tunis, Tunisia October 9, 2015. Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet won the Nobel Peace Prize for helping build democracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring, an example of peaceful transition in a region otherwise struggling with violence and upheaval. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Wided Bouchamaoui, president of Tunisia's Employers' Organisation (UTICA) and a member of Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet, talks to journalists in her office in Tunis, Tunisia October 9, 2015. Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet won the Nobel...more

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Wided Bouchamaoui, president of Tunisia's Employers' Organisation (UTICA) and a member of Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet, talks to journalists in her office in Tunis, Tunisia October 9, 2015. Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet won the Nobel Peace Prize for helping build democracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring, an example of peaceful transition in a region otherwise struggling with violence and upheaval. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
4 / 17
Tomas Lindahl poses for photographers after winning the Nobel Prize for Chemistry at the Francis Crick Institute Clare Hall Laboratory, just north of London, Britain, October 7, 2015. Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich and Aziz Sancar won the prize for "mechanistic studies of DNA repair." Their work mapped how cells repair deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) to prevent damaging errors from appearing in genetic information. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tomas Lindahl poses for photographers after winning the Nobel Prize for Chemistry at the Francis Crick Institute Clare Hall Laboratory, just north of London, Britain, October 7, 2015. Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich and Aziz Sancar won the prize for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Tomas Lindahl poses for photographers after winning the Nobel Prize for Chemistry at the Francis Crick Institute Clare Hall Laboratory, just north of London, Britain, October 7, 2015. Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich and Aziz Sancar won the prize for "mechanistic studies of DNA repair." Their work mapped how cells repair deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) to prevent damaging errors from appearing in genetic information. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 17
Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, is congratulated by other attendees at a symposium organized by China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) and other medical departments in Beijing, China, October 8, 2015. China's Tu Youyou was awarded half of the prize for discovering artemisinin, a drug that has slashed malaria deaths and has become the mainstay of fighting the mosquito-borne disease. She is China's first Nobel laureate in medicine. REUTERS/China Daily

Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, is congratulated by other attendees at a symposium organized by China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) and other medical departments in Beijing,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, is congratulated by other attendees at a symposium organized by China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) and other medical departments in Beijing, China, October 8, 2015. China's Tu Youyou was awarded half of the prize for discovering artemisinin, a drug that has slashed malaria deaths and has become the mainstay of fighting the mosquito-borne disease. She is China's first Nobel laureate in medicine. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 17
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering avermectin, a...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 17
Takaaki Kajita (R), director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, receives flowers from his university during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering that elusive subatomic particles called neutrinos have mass, opening a new window onto the fundamental nature of the universe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Takaaki Kajita (R), director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, receives flowers from his university during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Takaaki Kajita (R), director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, receives flowers from his university during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering that elusive subatomic particles called neutrinos have mass, opening a new window onto the fundamental nature of the universe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 17
Takaaki Kajita, director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, gestures during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering that elusive subatomic particles called neutrinos have mass, opening a new window onto the fundamental nature of the universe. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Takaaki Kajita, director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, gestures during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Takaaki Kajita, director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, gestures during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering that elusive subatomic particles called neutrinos have mass, opening a new window onto the fundamental nature of the universe. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 17
William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, poses near paintings he made of parasites shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, poses near paintings he made of parasites shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, poses near paintings he made of parasites shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 17
Arthur B. McDonald, professor Emeritus at Queen's University in Canada, speaks on the phone at Queen's University, he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics at his home in Kingston, Ontario October 6, 2015. Japan's Takaaki Kajita and Canada's Arthur B. McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discovery that neutrinos, labeled nature's most elusive particles, have mass, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

Arthur B. McDonald, professor Emeritus at Queen's University in Canada, speaks on the phone at Queen's University, he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics at his home in Kingston, Ontario October 6, 2015. Japan's Takaaki Kajita and Canada's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Arthur B. McDonald, professor Emeritus at Queen's University in Canada, speaks on the phone at Queen's University, he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics at his home in Kingston, Ontario October 6, 2015. Japan's Takaaki Kajita and Canada's Arthur B. McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discovery that neutrinos, labeled nature's most elusive particles, have mass, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg
Close
11 / 17
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, receives a phone call from Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, receives a phone call from Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, receives a phone call from Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 17
William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, views a collection of microscopes shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, views a collection of microscopes shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts October 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, views a collection of microscopes shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize for discovering avermectin, a derivative of which has been used to treat hundreds of millions of people with river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 17
Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, gestures during a meeting at her home, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. China's Tu Youyou was awarded half of the prize for discovering artemisinin, a drug that has slashed malaria deaths and has become the mainstay of fighting the mosquito-borne disease. She is China's first Nobel laureate in medicine. REUTERS/Stringer

Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, gestures during a meeting at her home, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. China's Tu Youyou was awarded half of the prize for discovering artemisinin, a drug that has slashed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, gestures during a meeting at her home, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. China's Tu Youyou was awarded half of the prize for discovering artemisinin, a drug that has slashed malaria deaths and has become the mainstay of fighting the mosquito-borne disease. She is China's first Nobel laureate in medicine. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 17
A model of the DNA double helix sits on a desk in front of professor Sara Snogerup Linse (L), a member of the Nobel Assembly, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

A model of the DNA double helix sits on a desk in front of professor Sara Snogerup Linse (L), a member of the Nobel Assembly, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A model of the DNA double helix sits on a desk in front of professor Sara Snogerup Linse (L), a member of the Nobel Assembly, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
Close
15 / 17
Members of the media attend a news conference for the Nobel Prize for Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Members of the media attend a news conference for the Nobel Prize for Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Members of the media attend a news conference for the Nobel Prize for Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
Close
16 / 17
Jan Andersson (L-R), Juleen Zierath and Hans Forssberg, members of the Karolinska Institute Nobel committee, talk to the media at a news conference in Stockholm October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Jan Andersson (L-R), Juleen Zierath and Hans Forssberg, members of the Karolinska Institute Nobel committee, talk to the media at a news conference in Stockholm October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Jan Andersson (L-R), Juleen Zierath and Hans Forssberg, members of the Karolinska Institute Nobel committee, talk to the media at a news conference in Stockholm October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Bolivia's female wrestlers

Bolivia's female wrestlers

Next Slideshows

Bolivia's female wrestlers

Bolivia's female wrestlers

Bolivia's female wrestlers battle it out.

12 Oct 2015
Trump on the stump

Trump on the stump

The Republican front-runner on the campaign trail.

09 Oct 2015
Taiwan on China's shores

Taiwan on China's shores

Rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.

08 Oct 2015
Action Putin

Action Putin

A look at Russia's premiere tough guy.

07 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures