Nobel Prize winners
British-born economist Angus Deaton of Princeton University signs a book after winning the 2015 economics Nobel Prize on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey October 12, 2015. Deaton has won the 2015 economics Nobel Prize for his...more
Belarussian author Svetlana Alexievich holds flowers as she arrives to attend a news conference in Minsk, Belarus, October 8, 2015. Alexievich won the Nobel Prize for Literature for her portrayal of life in the former Soviet Union which the Swedish...more
Hussein Abassi, head of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), one of the winners of the Nobel Peace prize for mediating a peaceful transition in that country's Arab Spring, talks during an interview with Reuters TV in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October...more
Wided Bouchamaoui, president of Tunisia's Employers' Organisation (UTICA) and a member of Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet, talks to journalists in her office in Tunis, Tunisia October 9, 2015. Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet won the Nobel...more
Tomas Lindahl poses for photographers after winning the Nobel Prize for Chemistry at the Francis Crick Institute Clare Hall Laboratory, just north of London, Britain, October 7, 2015. Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich and Aziz Sancar won the prize for...more
Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, is congratulated by other attendees at a symposium organized by China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) and other medical departments in Beijing,...more
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, reacts as he attends a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Omura won half of the Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering avermectin, a...more
Takaaki Kajita (R), director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, receives flowers from his university during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel...more
Takaaki Kajita, director of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, gestures during a news conference in Tokyo October 6, 2015. Kajita and Canadian scientist Arthur McDonald won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Physics for discovering...more
William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, poses near paintings he made of parasites shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts...more
Arthur B. McDonald, professor Emeritus at Queen's University in Canada, speaks on the phone at Queen's University, he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics at his home in Kingston, Ontario October 6, 2015. Japan's Takaaki Kajita and Canada's...more
Satoshi Omura, special honor professor of Kitasato University, receives a phone call from Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference in Tokyo October 5, 2015. Irish-born William Campbell and Japan's Satoshi Omura won half of the prize...more
William C. Campbell, a parasitologist and RISE Associate with Drew University, views a collection of microscopes shortly after learning that he was a co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Medicine, at his home in North Andover, Massachusetts October 5,...more
Tu Youyou, one of the three awardees for the 2015 Nobel Prize for Medicine, gestures during a meeting at her home, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. China's Tu Youyou was awarded half of the prize for discovering artemisinin, a drug that has slashed...more
A model of the DNA double helix sits on a desk in front of professor Sara Snogerup Linse (L), a member of the Nobel Assembly, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
Members of the media attend a news conference for the Nobel Prize for Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
Jan Andersson (L-R), Juleen Zierath and Hans Forssberg, members of the Karolinska Institute Nobel committee, talk to the media at a news conference in Stockholm October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
