Nor'easter brings new misery

Thursday, November 08, 2012

James Latus plays with his dog Jersey along the Hudson River after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

James Latus plays with his dog Jersey along the Hudson River after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

An American flag is seen among trees destroyed by Superstorm Sandy and covered in snow in Manhasset, New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man shovels snow caused by a nor'easter storm, in the Stuyvesant Town neighborhood of New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A parking lot attendant walks past snow covered cars after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A Con Edison emergency vehicle which crashed into a barricade after a nor'easter storm, is seen in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Henrik (L) a tourist visiting from Norway and John from Wayne, New Jersey build a snowman together during a snow storm in New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man throws salt across a sidewalk after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Sneakers are seen hanging from an electricity wire under snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People walk through the wind and snow at New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Snow covers a fallen tree in a neighborhood which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A victim of Hurricane Sandy receives a meal from an American Red Cross Disaster Relief truck during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Children run to their parents after leaving the school bus in New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, which was hard hit by Hurricane Sandy in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Snow falls on a coach, stacked with other debris piled outside a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, as a potent Nor'easter, or Northeaster storm, descended on the area, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A car is seen covered in snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man works on local phone lines during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A man walks across an overpass during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A woman walks past a fallen tree during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A woman struggles with her umbrella in the wind and snow in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People clean debris from a home devastated by superstore Sandy while theNor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm arrives to Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A toilet damaged by superstorm Sandy is seen on a street during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A woman walks down Beach 91st street during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A worker clears snow outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York's financial district, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A boat deposited on the street during Hurricane Sandy is seen amid snow fall from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

People push carts through snow caused by a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Men search through donated clothes and supplies as a road begins to flood during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A shoe left on a street by Hurricane Sandy is seen covered in snow from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Homeowner Chris Brady stands at a wall of windows damaged by Hurricane Sandy to watch snow fall during nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A New York City Sanitation worker walks in front of piles of debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A general view of hoboken partially covered by fog and snow during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

