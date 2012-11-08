Nor'easter brings new misery
James Latus plays with his dog Jersey along the Hudson River after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An American flag is seen among trees destroyed by Superstorm Sandy and covered in snow in Manhasset, New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man shovels snow caused by a nor'easter storm, in the Stuyvesant Town neighborhood of New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A parking lot attendant walks past snow covered cars after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man walks toward a police car during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A Con Edison emergency vehicle which crashed into a barricade after a nor'easter storm, is seen in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Henrik (L) a tourist visiting from Norway and John from Wayne, New Jersey build a snowman together during a snow storm in New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man throws salt across a sidewalk after a nor'easter storm in New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Sneakers are seen hanging from an electricity wire under snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk through the wind and snow at New York's Times Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Snow covers a fallen tree in a neighborhood which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A victim of Hurricane Sandy receives a meal from an American Red Cross Disaster Relief truck during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Children run to their parents after leaving the school bus in New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, which was hard hit by Hurricane Sandy in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Snow falls on a coach, stacked with other debris piled outside a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, as a potent Nor'easter, or Northeaster storm, descended on the area, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A car is seen covered in snow during the nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Jersey City, New Jersey November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man works on local phone lines during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man walks across an overpass during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman walks past a fallen tree during a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman struggles with her umbrella in the wind and snow in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People clean debris from a home devastated by superstore Sandy while theNor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm arrives to Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A toilet damaged by superstorm Sandy is seen on a street during the arrival of Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman walks down Beach 91st street during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A worker clears snow outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York's financial district, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A boat deposited on the street during Hurricane Sandy is seen amid snow fall from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl cries while waiting for a bus during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People push carts through snow caused by a nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Red Hook Neighborhood of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Men search through donated clothes and supplies as a road begins to flood during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A shoe left on a street by Hurricane Sandy is seen covered in snow from nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Homeowner Chris Brady stands at a wall of windows damaged by Hurricane Sandy to watch snow fall during nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm in Lindenhurst, New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A New York City Sanitation worker walks in front of piles of debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A general view of hoboken partially covered by fog and snow during a Nor'easter, also known as a northeaster storm, in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
