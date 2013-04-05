North Dakota booming

Stori Stotts, from Soda Springs, Idaho, 20, poses with her housekeeping supplies at the Target Logistics Bear Paw Lodge man camp in Williston, North Dakota, March 13, 2013. Stori works close to 80 a hours a week cleaning rooms and residences at the man camp while also working in the lodge supplies store. She plans on working for two years saving enough money to pay for tuition at a beauty school in Hawaii. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton