North Dakota's oil boom
A True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. Thousands of people have flooded into North Dakota to work in the state's oil drilling boom. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An old farm house sits near a so-called man camp outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Mike Wipf operates the drill on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughnecks wrestle pipe on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughnecks wrestle pipe on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A mixture of oil, diesel fuel, water and mud sprays as roughnecks wrestle pipe on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An oil drilling rig operates near homes, farm fields and the Missouri River outside Williston, North Dakota, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A oil drilling rig operates outside Williston, North Dakota, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Mike Lynch works on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Brian Waldner is covered in mud and oil on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Robert Lewis wrestles pipe on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Detailed view of the controls on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Mike Wipf operates the drill on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Robert Lewis wrestles pipe on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Mike Wipf logs the drilling on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Brian Waldner prepares pipe on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An oil drilling rig operates outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A trailer park for oil field workers is seen outside Williston, North Dakota, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An oil pump jack operates near a vacant farm structure outside Williston, North Dakota, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oil industry worker Chris Skinner stands in front of his accommodations at a so-called man camp outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Trent Mindeman walks among newly delivered housing units at a so-called man camp he operates outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oil industry workers visit at a so-called man camp outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oil industry workers, Matt Jensen (L) and Chris Skinner relax in their accommodations at a so-called man camp outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oil industry worker Chris Skinner relaxes in his accommodations at a so-called man camp outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oil industry worker Bobby Freestone enjoys a day off at a so-called man camp outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A fracking operation is seen outside Williston, North Dakota, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Mike Wipf monitors the operation on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The controls on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Roughneck Brian Waldner breaks for a snack on a True Company oil drilling rig outside Watford, North Dakota, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
