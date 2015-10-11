Edition:
North Korea celebrates anniversary

Veteran soldiers react as their truck drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Airplanes form the symbol of the Workers' Party of Korea during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from atop a tank toward a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers carry flags under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes from atop vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Cameramen expect arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the beginning of the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Trucks carry drones under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson

Girl performers cry under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Schoolgirls march under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the beginning of the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People cheer toward the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they carry a large picture of his father and former leader Kim Jong-il during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers carry rocket launchers in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Party officials gather under country and party's flags after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Performers with torches shout slogans during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Senior officers clap hands as they listen speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers ride horses past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson

North Korean soldiers are lit by light from torches as they follow the performance on Pyongyang's main Kim Il Sung Square celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Missiles are taken on trucks past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson

Soldiers shout slogans towards a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers, officials and workers walk before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Senior North Korean officers stand behind their hats after rain stopped during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Girls perform in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers hold their weapons as they ride on a truck with rocket launcher past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers carry their weapons marching past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers and military band pack their stuff before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers carry their weapons in front of a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks on stands during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers watch their comrades marching past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers look towards a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans towards a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl performer cries during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un salutes during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean soldier lifts a flag of the Workers' Party of Korea at the start of the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People leave Pyongyang's main Kim Il Sung Square after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) holds hand of senior Chinese Communist Party official Liu Yunshan as he waves to the crowd during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react as they listen to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers guard a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers hold their weapons as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson

A soldier (R) cries as her vehicle with rocket launchers drives past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

