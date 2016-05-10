North Korea Congress
People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A solider films military officers following a mass dance performance. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks explode over participants carrying torches during a torchlight procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People participate in a mass dance. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Students carrying party flags and shout slogans as they march past Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants carry torches and a picture of former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung during a torchlight procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People participate in a mass dance. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants carry torches and pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during a torchlit procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants leave the capital's main ceremonial square after a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd as he presides over a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they see Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People participate in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uniformed participant dance during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of a military band stand by their instruments at the capital's main ceremonial square after a mass rally and parade, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People participate in a mass dance in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People participate in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A participant cries while taking part in a torchlight procession in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Acrobats participate in a mass dance performance in the capital's main ceremonial square, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Students carrying party flags stand under statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at the beginning of a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Military officials stand above other participants during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Students carrying party flags shout slogans as they march past Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they see Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
High party officials clap during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Jong Un is accompanied by high party and military officials as he presides over a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as they see Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Foreign reporters and their government guides follow, in newspapers and broadcast on television, the address by Kim Jong Un to the Workers' Party of Korea congress, at a hotel in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Jong-Un speaks during the congress in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters
Foreign reporters gather around screens broadcasting an address by Kim Jong Un to the Workers' Party of Korea congress, at a hotel in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People stand in front of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung (L) and Kim Jong Il at the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang, North Korea, as the country holds the Workers' Party of Korea Congress. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on a government-organized visit to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Foreign reporters work at the media centre at a hotel in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Jong-Un speaks during the congress. KCNA/via Reuters
BBC journalist Rupert Wingfield-Hayes (C) is surrounded by reporters upon his arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport after being expelled from North Korea, in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A general view shows the Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
A woman wearing traditional dress closes the doors after foreign reporters left the People's Palace of Culture in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) flags decorate an intersection as women cross the street in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman stands in front of vehicles with the 727 number plates, reserved for the highest government officials, outside the People's Palace of Culture in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman wearing traditional dress is seen among foreign reporters outside the People's Palace of Culture in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj