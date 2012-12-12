Edition:
North Korea launches rocket

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at North Korea's satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at North Korea's satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

A South Korean man walks past a television report on North Korea's rocket launch, at Seoul railway station in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A South Korean man walks past a television report on North Korea's rocket launch, at Seoul railway station in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A member of the Japan Self-Defence Forces runs toward a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles unit in Ishigaki on Japan's southern island of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

A member of the Japan Self-Defence Forces runs toward a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles unit in Ishigaki on Japan's southern island of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa prefecture, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

North Koreans dance to celebrate their country's rocket lauch in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Koreans dance to celebrate their country's rocket lauch in Pyongyang, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

Anti-North Korean activists from conservative and right wing civic groups attend a rally denouncing the North's plan for rocket launch in Seoul, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Anti-North Korean activists from conservative and right wing civic groups attend a rally denouncing the North's plan for rocket launch in Seoul, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Anti-North Korean protesters burn a mock North Korean missile, its flag and an effigy of North's leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Anti-North Korean protesters burn a mock North Korean missile, its flag and an effigy of North's leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (C) presides over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after North Korea launched a rocket, at the Blue House in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/The Blue House

South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (C) presides over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after North Korea launched a rocket, at the Blue House in Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/The Blue House

An anti-North Korean protester defaces a North Korean flag and a portrait of the North's leader Kim Jong-un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

An anti-North Korean protester defaces a North Korean flag and a portrait of the North's leader Kim Jong-un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

North Koreans make their way to Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Koreans make their way to Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

A screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers Myoko (L) and Kongo sail off from the JMSDF Sasebo base in Sasebo, southern Japan, December 6, 2012. The destroyers, armed with SM-3 missile interceptors were deployed in response to North Korea's plan to launch the rocket. REUTERS/Kyodo

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Aegis destroyers Myoko (L) and Kongo sail off from the JMSDF Sasebo base in Sasebo, southern Japan, December 6, 2012. The destroyers, armed with SM-3 missile interceptors were deployed in response to North Korea's plan to launch the rocket. REUTERS/Kyodo

A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Korean military band performs to celebrate their country's rocket launch in front of a triumphal gateway in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces stand guard near Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) land-to-air missiles, deployed at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces stand guard near Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) land-to-air missiles, deployed at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An anti-North Korean protester aims a mock pistol at an effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

An anti-North Korean protester aims a mock pistol at an effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a protest blaming the North's rocket launch in central Seoul, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

North Koreans walk in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Koreans walk in front of portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

A woman holds an extra edition of a newspaper report on North Korea's rocket launch in Tokyo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

A woman holds an extra edition of a newspaper report on North Korea's rocket launch in Tokyo, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

