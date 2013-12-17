North Korea remembers Kim Jong Il

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) presides over a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the death of his father and former leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in this photo distributed by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), December 17, 2013. North Korea's political and military elite publicly pledged their loyalty to leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, less than a week after he ordered the execution of a powerful family ally in a rare public purge.The young leader was the centre of attention at a large memorial in Pyongyang staged to mark the second anniversary of the death of his father, Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/KCNA