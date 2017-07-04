North Korea tests first ICBM
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017. North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The launch, which North Korea's state media said was ordered and supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, sent the rocket 933 km (580 miles)...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch. The launch came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations were due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons programme, which it has pursued in defiance...more
Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. North Korea has said it wants to develop a missile mounted with a nuclear warhead capable of striking the U.S. mainland. To do that it would need...more
The order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km, underscoring major advances in its programme. Other analysts...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Officials from South Korea, Japan and the United States said the missile landed in the sea in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after being launched on a high trajectory from...more
Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire. "The test launch was conducted at the sharpest angle possible and did not have any negative effect on neighbouring countries," North Korea's state media said in a statement. The North said its missiles were...more
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. KRT/via REUTERS
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's the Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. "It appears the test was successful. If launched on a standard angle, the missile could have a range of more than...more
South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Moon, who convened a national security council meeting, said earlier the missile was believed to be an...more
A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
