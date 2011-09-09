Edition:
North Korea turns 63

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean citizen's militia take part in a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Koreans wave towards North Korean soldiers attending a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il applauds as he watches a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves to people next to Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean soldiers form a giant North Korean flag during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean soldiers parade in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean soldiers goose-step in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Sqaure in Pyongyang, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, September 09, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un watch a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

