North Korea turns 63
North Korean citizen's militia take part in a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans wave towards North Korean soldiers attending a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il applauds as he watches a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves to people next to Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers form a giant North Korean flag during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers parade in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean soldiers goose-step in front a portrait of former North Korean President Kim Il-sung during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers attend a military parade in the Kim Il-Sung Sqaure in Pyongyang, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un watch a military parade in Pyongyang's central square, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
