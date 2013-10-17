Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 5:20am BST

North Korea water park

<p>Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Thursday, October 17, 2013

