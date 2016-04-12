North Korean collectibles
Pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed in a glass case in the apartment of Thomas Hui in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2016. Collector Thomas Hui, 37, a former bank employee in Hong Kong, is fascinated by...more
Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Older badges featuring Kim Il Sung are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Thomas Hui displays an Order of Kim Il Sung badge, the top order in North Korea, with a smudge at the back which may suggest a scraped-off serial number. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed in a glass case. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean propaganda posters are seen in the foreground as Thomas Hui poses with his glass case displaying more than 100 pins. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Badges featuring Kim Il Sung are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Thomas Hui poses with a pin featuring Kim Il Sung, the smallest pin he has collected. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Two pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in suits and military uniform are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A badge featuring a statue of Kim Il Sung (lower R), is displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Two pins featuring Kim Il Sung wearing different facial expressions are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pins featuring Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
