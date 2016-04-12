North Korean collectibles

Pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed in a glass case in the apartment of Thomas Hui in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2016. Collector Thomas Hui, 37, a former bank employee in Hong Kong, is fascinated by...more

Pins featuring former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are displayed in a glass case in the apartment of Thomas Hui in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2016. Collector Thomas Hui, 37, a former bank employee in Hong Kong, is fascinated by North Korean pins and badges, and has gathered over 100 featuring former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, and has been buying and trading these Communist accessories since 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close