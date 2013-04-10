Edition:
North Korean propaganda

<p>Thousands of residents applaud at a square during the inauguration of a mosaic portrait of Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The banner reads, "Let us complete the Juche revolutionary cause under the leadership of the respected comrade Kim Jung-un!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Thousands of residents applaud at a square during the inauguration of a mosaic portrait of Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The banner reads, "Let us complete the Juche revolutionary cause under the leadership of the respected comrade Kim Jung-un!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Members of the Mansudae Art Troupe take part in a music and dance performance, titled "Love the Country", at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre on the occasion of the birth anniversary of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-Il, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Members of the Mansudae Art Troupe take part in a music and dance performance, titled "Love the Country", at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre on the occasion of the birth anniversary of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-Il, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, March 29, 2013. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, March 29, 2013. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

North Korean children play as the leave a train at a metro station in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

The State Merited Chorus of North Korea play a performance titled "(North) Korea does what it is determined to do" for the deputies to the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of the North, at the People's Theatre in Pyongyang, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Koreans attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang on the occasion of birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-Il, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang on the occasion of birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-Il, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

North Koreans students use different colored cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>North Koreans carry flags and banners during an anti-South Korea rally in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast by North Korean state TV on March 4, 2012. The banners read," Let's wipe out (South Korean President) Lee Myung-Bak and his traitor group!" (bottom); and "Safeguard with our lives (for our leader Kim Jong-Un" (top R). REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV</p>

North Koreans carry flags and banners during an anti-South Korea rally in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast by North Korean state TV on March 4, 2012. The banners read," Let's wipe out (South Korean President) Lee Myung-Bak and his traitor group!" (bottom); and "Safeguard with our lives (for our leader Kim Jong-Un" (top R). REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

<p>Children from a North Korean elite performing arts school dance in front of an image of 'Dear Leader' Kim Jung-Il at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace in Pyongyang, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Children from a North Korean elite performing arts school dance in front of an image of 'Dear Leader' Kim Jung-Il at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace in Pyongyang, February 27, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Members of an art group of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, perform during an event held to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, at the Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Members of an art group of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, perform during an event held to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, at the Pyongyang Grand Theater in Pyongyang, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Koreans attend a mass rally at Kim Il-sung square in Pyongyang, January 3, 2012. The banner reads, "Great leader, comrade Kim Il-sung, hurrah for revolutionary beliefs". REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans attend a mass rally at Kim Il-sung square in Pyongyang, January 3, 2012. The banner reads, "Great leader, comrade Kim Il-sung, hurrah for revolutionary beliefs". REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

An anti-American poster in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

North Koreans listen to a tour guide in front of a diorama showing a scene from the Korean War at the war museum in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A view of portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jung-Il surrounded by orchids in Pyongyang, May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Nora Stribrna</p>

A view of portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jung-Il surrounded by orchids in Pyongyang, May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Nora Stribrna

<p>North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers&rsquo; Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans dance in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's election as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Korean workers at the Chollima Steel Complex celebrate North Korea's nuclear test, February 13, 2013. The Korean characters on the sign read,"Success of the third underground nuclear test". REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean workers at the Chollima Steel Complex celebrate North Korea's nuclear test, February 13, 2013. The Korean characters on the sign read,"Success of the third underground nuclear test". REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Koreans attend the 17th Kimjongilia Festival opened to mark the birth anniversary of the North's late leader Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2013. N REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans attend the 17th Kimjongilia Festival opened to mark the birth anniversary of the North's late leader Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2013. N REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the Korean characters on a red propaganda sign read: " Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to a second nuclear test, at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The sign at left reads: "Hurray for the great victory of the military first politics!", and the Korean characters on a red propaganda sign read: " Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

<p>People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!". REUTERS/KCNA</p>

People participate in a rally at the Kim Il-sung plaza in Pyongyang, January 5, 2009. The banner reads,"Let's completely accomplish the combatant tasks cited in this year's joint editorials (of national publications for the new year)!". REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

North Korean policemen stand under a bridge with the slogan "Long live the great juche (self-reliance) idea" in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Books about the late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and his father Kim Il-sung for sale at a hotel bookstore in central Pyongyang, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

North Koreans bow in tribute in front of a portrait of Kim Jong-il's mother Kim Jung-sook at Mount Kumgang, February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate a second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym, May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

<p>North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

North Koreans perform during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

North Koreans dance during celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Youth League in Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, August 28, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A woman walks in front of a monument to the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, August 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A woman walks in front of a monument to the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, August 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

