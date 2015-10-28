North Korea's architecture
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the completed Mirae Scientists Street, in this undated photo released October 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party is photographed in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea, early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Commuters make their way through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A newly built residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Taxis are parked outside a train station in downtown Pyongyang late October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang in this undated photo released January 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
General view of the May Day Stadium undergoing remodeling in this undated photo released June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Koreans celebrate the New Year by visiting statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of Korean People's Army (KPA) battalion commanders and political instructors in this undated photo released November 5, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
"Soldier-builders" perform their morning activities on the banks of Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children attend the 7th Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang June 6, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
People walk along a street in the North Korean city of Musan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Ruwitch
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Solar panels face the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang August 27, 2014. In a country notorious for a lack of electricity, many North Koreans are taking power into their hands by installing cheap household...more
A view shows spectators at the remodelled May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, during a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Residential houses and farmlands are seen on the banks of Yalu River in North Korean city of Manpo, Chagang province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attends a photo session with war veteran delegates who took part in the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the truce of the Korean War, in this undated photo released July 30, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
