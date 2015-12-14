Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2015 | 2:15pm GMT

North Korea's band cancels tour

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on Saturday before they were due to perform at a concert, heading back to Pyongyang, Japan's Kyodo news service reported. The band, formed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was visiting China along with the North's State Merited Chorus and was due to perform later on Saturday at Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts, Kyodo reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. Members of an all-female North Korean pop music band left Beijing abruptly on Saturday before they were due to perform at a concert, heading back to Pyongyang, Japan's Kyodo news service reported. The band, formed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was visiting China along with the North's State Merited Chorus and was due to perform later on Saturday at Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts, Kyodo reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
1 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 16
A police car (front) is seen as members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A police car (front) is seen as members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A police car (front) is seen as members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 16
Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea leave the National Grand Theatre after a rehearsal session in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea leave the National Grand Theatre after a rehearsal session in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea leave the National Grand Theatre after a rehearsal session in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 16
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 16
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea gets on a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea gets on a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea gets on a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea walk in an entrance of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea walk in an entrance of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea walk in an entrance of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea wait inside the lobby of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea wait inside the lobby of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea wait inside the lobby of a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 16
North Korean men and women in military uniforms arrive at a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

North Korean men and women in military uniforms arrive at a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
North Korean men and women in military uniforms arrive at a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 16
A man gestures as he escorts members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea to leave a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man gestures as he escorts members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea to leave a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A man gestures as he escorts members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea to leave a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 16
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea waves inside a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea waves inside a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea waves inside a bus as she leaves a hotel in central Beijing December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 16
The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 16
Members of the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus take part in a joint performance to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus take part in a joint performance to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
Members of the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus take part in a joint performance to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 16
Members of Moranbong band perform in Pyongyang in this picture taken July 7, 2012 and released by North Korea's KCNA on July 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of Moranbong band perform in Pyongyang in this picture taken July 7, 2012 and released by North Korea's KCNA on July 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2012
Members of Moranbong band perform in Pyongyang in this picture taken July 7, 2012 and released by North Korea's KCNA on July 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 16
Members of the newly formed Moranbong band perform during a demonstration performance in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Members of the newly formed Moranbong band perform during a demonstration performance in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2012
Members of the newly formed Moranbong band perform during a demonstration performance in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA July 9, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Technology

Pictures of the year: Technology

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Technology

Pictures of the year: Technology

Our top technology pictures in 2015.

12 Dec 2015
Canada welcomes refugees

Canada welcomes refugees

The first plane load of Syrian refugees arrived in Toronto on a military aircraft.

11 Dec 2015
Nobel Prize ceremony

Nobel Prize ceremony

This year's Nobel Prize laureates are honored with a royal ceremony and lavish banquet.

11 Dec 2015
Dubai from above

Dubai from above

The United Arab Emirates' most populous city as seen from the air.

10 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures