Pictures | Wed Apr 3, 2013 | 3:45pm BST

North Korea's factory zone

<p>A South Korean employee (top, R) working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), is surrounded by media upon her arrival at South Korea's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 3, 2013. The signboard reads "North to South, Arrival only." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

<p>A South Korean soldier looks back as journalists talk with a officer at South Korea's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A South Korean truck driver changes his South Korean license plate to one authorized by North Korea before leaving the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office to go to the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>North Koreans work at a garlic processing factory that a South Korean company invested in, in Kaesong, North Korea, northwest of Seoul, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), arrive at the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean workers prepare clothes at a factory of South Korean apparel maker Shinwon company in the inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong, just a few hundred yards north of the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone that divides the Korean peninsula, May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files</p>

<p>North Korean workers work at a factory of South Korean apparel maker Shinwon company in the inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong, north of the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone that divides the Korean peninsula, May 26, 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>The Kaesong inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong is seen from an observation post of South Korean army near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>Truck drivers talk between South Korean trucks turning back to South Korea's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine after they were banned from entering the Kaesong industrial complex in North Korea, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean factory workers attend a ceremony marking the completion of a garlic processing factory that a South Korean company invested in, in Kaesong, North Korea, northwest of Seoul, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>South Korean workers await their departure to the inter-Korean industrial complex in Kaesong, North Korea, at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

<p>A South Korean businessman exchanges Korean won into the U.S. dollar at a bank branch at the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office before going to the inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>A South Korean businessman in his vehicle passes through a gate at the customs, immigration and quarantine office, just south of the southern limiting line of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, before entering the inter-Korean industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>A South Korean officer directs vehicles heading to the Kaesong inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea, at the South Korean side of Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

<p>North Korean soldiers walk past a South Korean cargo train after its arrival at the Panmun station in Kaesong, North Korea, December 11, 2007. REUTERS/Korea Pool</p>

<p>Kaesong Inter-Korean Industrial Park near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, is seen in this picture taken from a South Korea's observation post in Paju, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>A South Korean truck heads towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office from the Kaesong Industrial Complex, just south of the demilitarised zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, March 11, 2013. The board reads, "Door to unification, window to the future". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean workers make shoes at a factory of a South Korean shoes company in the inter-Korean industrial park in Kaesong, North Korea, October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool</p>

<p>A South Korean soldier walks on an empty road connecting the Kaesong Industrial Complex with the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>The inter-Korean industrial park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong is seen in this picture taken from the South Korean observation post near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

