North Korea's missile program

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012
The Unha-3 Milky Way 3 rocket launches at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2009
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri. The image was taken about a half hour before a launch and shows a white missile in clear view on the launch pad. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2009
A North Korean scientist looks at a monitor showing the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre of the Korean Committee of Space Technology on the outskirts of Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Korea News Service

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2007
North Korean soldiers salute in a military vehicle carrying a missile during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
