North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December 2012 following a failed test in April 2012, triggering a sharp rebuke by the U.N. Security Council, which already has a series of sanctions in force for its missile and nuclear tests. Pyongyang said the rocket launch was to put a satellite in orbit, but Washington and Tokyo described it as a disguised missile test. REUTERS/KCNA

