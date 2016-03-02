Edition:
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to award party and state commendations to nuclear scientists, technicians, soldier-builders, workers and officials for their contribution to what North Korea said was a successful hydrogen bomb test, at the meeting hall of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released January 13, 2016. North Korea faces harsh new U.N. sanctions to starve it of money for its nuclear weapons program following a unanimous Security Council vote on Wednesday on a resolution drafted by the United States and Pyongyang's ally China. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. The resolution, which dramatically expands existing sanctions, follows North Korea's latest nuclear test on Jan. 6 and a Feb. 7 rocket launch that Washington and its allies said used banned ballistic missile technology. Pyongyang said it was a peaceful satellite launch. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power said the sanctions go further than any U.N. sanctions regime in two decades and aim to cut off funds for North Korea's nuclear and other banned weapons programs. All cargo going to and from North Korea must now be inspected and North Korean trade representatives in Syria, Iran and Vietnam are among 16 individuals added to a U.N. blacklist, along with 12 North Korean entities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A North Korean nuclear plant is seen before demolition on a cooling tower (R) in Yongbyon, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2013
A combination photo shows a cooling tower being demolished at a North Korean nuclear plant in Yongbyon, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2013
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Yohei Hasegawa points at a graph of ground motion waveform data observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on implications that an earthquake sourced around North Korea was triggered by an unnatural reason January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2009
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2009
Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Workers construct a new nuclear reactor in the North Korean village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
North Korean officials attend a rally celebrating the country's third nuclear test at the Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang February 14, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2013
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
North Korean soldiers attend a rally celebrating the country's third nuclear test at the Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang February 14, 2013. Korean characters on a sign (C) read,"(We) celebrate ardently success of the third underground nuclear test!". REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2013
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2012
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December 2012 following a failed test in April 2012, triggering a sharp rebuke by the U.N. Security Council, which already has a series of sanctions in force for its missile and nuclear tests. Pyongyang said the rocket launch was to put a satellite in orbit, but Washington and Tokyo described it as a disguised missile test. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province December 12, 2012. North Korea says its rocket development is part of a space program aimed at putting satellites into orbit and rejects charges by the international community that it is a missile development in disguise. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012
A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2013
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the North says is a successful second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Akira Nagai points to a spot on the map showing the quake center (X) during a news conference in Tokyo February 12, 2013. Seismic activities detected in North Korea may have been the result of a nuclear test, Japan's top government spokesman said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2013
