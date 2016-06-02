Edition:
North Korea's supreme factory leader

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the newly built Mindulle Notebook Factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the newly built Mindulle Notebook Factory in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mil in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mil in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
Pyongyang, North Korea
Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance at a new tree nursery run by the military. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gives field guidance at a new tree nursery run by the military. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the 810 army unit�s Salmon farms. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the 810 army unit�s Salmon farms. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015

North Korean leader Kom Jong Un gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kom Jong Un gives field guidance to a combined fishing tackle factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the February 11 Factory of the Ryongsung Joint Machinery Industries. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013

Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014

Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2013

Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013

Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013

Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
UNKNOWN, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the newly completed Yonphung Scientists Rest Home, south of Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2013

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
CHANGSONG, North Korea
Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013

Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013

Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant. The sign (L) reads, "General's family". REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2013

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2013

Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014

Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together with Ri Sol Ju. REUTERS/KCNA
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA

Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army. REUTERS/KCNA
