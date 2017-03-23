Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (C) walks next to the coffin of Martin McGuinness during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Crowds make their way to Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (C) joins mourners for the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (L) greets U.S. mourners outside the home of Martin McGuinness, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Paul Faith/Pool
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
The funeral of Martin McGuinness takes place at St Columba's Church Long Tower, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Rev Harold Good speaks while Martin McGuinness' grandchildren look on behind him during his funeral service. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Martin McGuinness's wife Bernadette is comforted ahead of the funeral outside his home in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hugs Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionists, reacts after the funeral of Martin McGuinness at St Columba's Church, in Londonderry. REUTERS/Niall Carson/Pool
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Crowds gather at Martin McGuinness's funeral, at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man stands next to a shop displaying a portrait of Martin McGuinness during his funeral at St Columba's Church in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill and Gerry Adams join mourners at Martin McGuinness's funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners gather for the funeral of Martin McGuinness in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry. REUTERS/Phil Noble
