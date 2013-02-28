Edition:
Northern Ireland's murals

<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts Operation Motorman, February 21, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts Operation Motorman, February 21, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A mural shows the apparition of the Virgin Mary to six Catholics in the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural shows the apparition of the Virgin Mary to six Catholics in the town of Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>People walk past a Loyalist Paramilitary mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

People walk past a Loyalist Paramilitary mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Golfer Rory McIlroy is pictured on a wall in the Holylands area of Belfast, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Golfer Rory McIlroy is pictured on a wall in the Holylands area of Belfast, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A mural features Irish boxer Michael Conlan winning a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics on a wall in the Falls road area of West Belfast February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural features Irish boxer Michael Conlan winning a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics on a wall in the Falls road area of West Belfast February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Loyalist paramilitary and political murals are pictured in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Loyalist paramilitary and political murals are pictured in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A mural in the village of Cushendall in north Antrim commemorates 100 years of the local Gaelic Athletic Club, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the village of Cushendall in north Antrim commemorates 100 years of the local Gaelic Athletic Club, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry City depicts a petrol bomber during the Battle of the Bogside which took place in 1969 between residents of the area and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Pigeons fly past a mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast depicting a Gaelic myth about the claiming of Ulster, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Pigeons fly past a mural in the Shankill Road area of West Belfast depicting a Gaelic myth about the claiming of Ulster, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A man checks his mobile phone beside a loyalist paramilitary mural in the Waterside area of Derry, February 22, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. Picture taken February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN- Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 12 14 FOR PACKAGE 'CHANGING MURALS IN NOR RN IRELAND' SEARCH 'MURALS' FOR ALL</p>

<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A mural in the Bogside area of Derry commemorates the beginning of the struggle in Derry for democratic rights, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

