Norway massacre: A year later
A group of people holding flowers walks past Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation), guests and relatives of those who died a year ago attended a memorial service on the island to mark the first anniversary of the...more
A group of people holding flowers walks past Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation), guests and relatives of those who died a year ago attended a memorial service on the island to mark the first anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self-confessed killer Anders Breivik. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Lasse Tur
An aerial view shows Utoeya island July 21, 2011, one day before a shooting which took place at a meeting of the youth wing of Norway's ruling Labour Party. REUTERS/Lasse Tur
People lay down flowers outside the damaged government buliding in Oslo July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
People lay down flowers outside the damaged government buliding in Oslo July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB Scanpix
People lay down flowers outside the cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012, on the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix
People lay down flowers outside the cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012, on the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Berit Roald/NTB Scanpix
Two-year-old Theodor Christopher Jaeger Lindhjem lays down a flower outside a cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix
Two-year-old Theodor Christopher Jaeger Lindhjem lays down a flower outside a cathedral in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix
Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation) sit with guests and relatives of those who died a year ago, on Utoeya island July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring...more
Members of AUF (The Labour Youth Organisation) sit with guests and relatives of those who died a year ago, on Utoeya island July 22, 2012, during the one year anniversary of the twin Oslo-Utoeya massacre by self confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Covered corpses are seen on the shore of the small, wooded island of Utoeya July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix
This image taken from a helicopter shows what the police believe is gunman Anders Behring Breivik walking with a gun in hand among bodies on Utoeya island July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marius Arnesen/NRK/Scanpix
Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool
Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) is pictured with his defence lawyer Geir Lippestad in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool
The boat of Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg follows the boat with families and friends of the 69 people who were gunned down and killed a year ago in Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. ...more
The boat of Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg follows the boat with families and friends of the 69 people who were gunned down and killed a year ago in Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A couple hugs each other as they look down to Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A couple hugs each other as they look down to Utoeya Island July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (R) attend a concert at City Hall Square in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord
A view shows the aftermath of a blast on a street in Oslo July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fartein Rudjord
The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The fake police outfit worn by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The gun used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is displayed on a screen during Breivik's trial in Oslo May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre arrive at Utoeya island, 40 km (20 miles) northwest of Oslo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L), Queen Sonja (C) and King Harald attend a memorial service in Oslo Cathedral July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Norway's Princess Martha Louise (L), Queen Sonja (C) and King Harald attend a memorial service in Oslo Cathedral July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Flowers are seen in front of the heavily damaged government building in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Flowers are seen in front of the heavily damaged government building in Oslo July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children offer roses on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake, near the Utoeya island, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Next Slideshows
Best of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Syria
The fight moves into the capital Damascus.
Bulgaria bus bombing
Victims of the suicide blast return to Israel.
Fire on Tenerife Island
Fire-fighters work to prevent a forest fire from burning out of control on the southern part of Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.