Edition:
United Kingdom

Norway massacre trial

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik, who is expected to give his account of events on the July 22, 2011 attacks at Utoeya island, is pictured in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik, who is expected to give his account of events on the July 22, 2011 attacks at Utoeya island, is pictured in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix/Pool

Close
1 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik has his handcuffs removed in the courtroom during the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik has his handcuffs removed in the courtroom during the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Close
2 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (C, seated) sits in the courtroom during the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (C, seated) sits in the courtroom during the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool

Close
3 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Decorated stones are pictured outside the courthouse on the fifth of Ander Behring Breivik's trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

Friday, April 20, 2012

Decorated stones are pictured outside the courthouse on the fifth of Ander Behring Breivik's trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

Close
4 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) react during the fourth day of the terrorism and murder trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) react during the fourth day of the terrorism and murder trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix/Pool

Close
5 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A woman takes a picture of a memorial for the victims of the July 22, 2011 attacks near the cathedral in Oslo on the fourth day of the terrorism and murder trial against Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, April 20, 2012

A woman takes a picture of a memorial for the victims of the July 22, 2011 attacks near the cathedral in Oslo on the fourth day of the terrorism and murder trial against Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
6 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A woman looks at Norwegian newspapers with front page features of defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, April 20, 2012

A woman looks at Norwegian newspapers with front page features of defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
7 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik adjusts his tie at the start of the third day of proceedings in the courthouse in Oslo April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/Scanpix Norway/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik adjusts his tie at the start of the third day of proceedings in the courthouse in Oslo April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/Scanpix Norway/Pool

Close
8 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A man reads an information board about construction works at the government quarter, which was damaged in the July 22, 2011 attack by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, in central Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

A man reads an information board about construction works at the government quarter, which was damaged in the July 22, 2011 attack by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, in central Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik clenches his fist in a far-right salute as he arrives in court for the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik clenches his fist in a far-right salute as he arrives in court for the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
10 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik drinks water during the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik drinks water during the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Pool

Close
11 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A police vehicle (C) transports Norwegian far-right gunman Anders Behring Breivik from Ila prison to the courthouse in Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

Friday, April 20, 2012

A police vehicle (C) transports Norwegian far-right gunman Anders Behring Breivik from Ila prison to the courthouse in Oslo April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

Close
12 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Police officers guard an entrance to the courtroom where defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is standing trial, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

Police officers guard an entrance to the courtroom where defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is standing trial, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
13 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik shakes hands with psychiatrist Agnar Aspaas (L) after arriving for his terrorism and murder trial in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik shakes hands with psychiatrist Agnar Aspaas (L) after arriving for his terrorism and murder trial in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
14 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik listens to charges against him during his terrorism and murder trial in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik listens to charges against him during his terrorism and murder trial in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
15 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (R) confers with defence lawyer Geir Lippestad during his terrorism and murder trial, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (R) confers with defence lawyer Geir Lippestad during his terrorism and murder trial, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Pool

Close
16 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Journalists work at the pressroom as defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is seen on a video screen to attend his terrorism and murder trial before the court is in session, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

Journalists work at the pressroom as defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is seen on a video screen to attend his terrorism and murder trial before the court is in session, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
17 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Prosecutor Bejer Engh is pictured before the start of the terrorism and murder trial against defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

Prosecutor Bejer Engh is pictured before the start of the terrorism and murder trial against defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
18 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

People look and film from inside a tram as they pass by the court in Oslo where the trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being held April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, April 20, 2012

People look and film from inside a tram as they pass by the court in Oslo where the trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being held April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
19 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

People watch the live broadcast of the trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik at a bar in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, April 20, 2012

People watch the live broadcast of the trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik at a bar in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
20 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A police officer guards the main entrance to the court where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik attends his trial, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

A police officer guards the main entrance to the court where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik attends his trial, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
21 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Prosecutor Inga Bejer Engh and defence lawyer Geir Lippestad (R) are seen in a courtroom during the opening day of proceedings against Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Prosecutor Inga Bejer Engh and defence lawyer Geir Lippestad (R) are seen in a courtroom during the opening day of proceedings against Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
22 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik cries as he watches a video presented by the prosecution during his terrorism and murder trial, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. The video was not made public. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik cries as he watches a video presented by the prosecution during his terrorism and murder trial, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. The video was not made public. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
23 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Public prosecutors Svein Holden (R) and Inga Bejer Engh (2nd R) show pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Public prosecutors Svein Holden (R) and Inga Bejer Engh (2nd R) show pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
24 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Public prosecutors Svein Holden (R) and Inga Bejer Engh (2nd R) show pictures related to the terrorism and murder trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (not pictured), in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

Public prosecutors Svein Holden (R) and Inga Bejer Engh (2nd R) show pictures related to the terrorism and murder trial of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (not pictured), in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
25 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Public prosecutor Svein Holden reacts as he addresses a news conference after the first day of the terrorism and murder trial against defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in a courtroom, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

Public prosecutor Svein Holden reacts as he addresses a news conference after the first day of the terrorism and murder trial against defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in a courtroom, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
26 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
27 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
28 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
29 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Friday, April 20, 2012

A projection screen displays pictures of equipment and materials used by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, on the opening day of proceedings against Breivik, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Pool

Close
30 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Journalists work at the pressroom as Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is seen on a video screen to attend his terrorism and murder trial before the court is in session, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

Journalists work at the pressroom as Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is seen on a video screen to attend his terrorism and murder trial before the court is in session, in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
31 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A red rose attached to a barrier is pictured outside the courthouse in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, April 20, 2012

A red rose attached to a barrier is pictured outside the courthouse in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
32 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

A boat approaches Utoeya island, in the Tyrifjorden lake northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, April 20, 2012

A boat approaches Utoeya island, in the Tyrifjorden lake northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
33 / 34
Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) walks to the stand at the start of the third day of proceedings in the courthouse in Oslo April 18, 2012. Breivik, who killed 77 people, said at his trial on Tuesday his shooting spree and bomb attack were "sophisticated and spectacular" and that he would do the same thing again. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (NORWAY - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS SOCIETY)

Friday, April 20, 2012

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (L) walks to the stand at the start of the third day of proceedings in the courthouse in Oslo April 18, 2012. Breivik, who killed 77 people, said at his trial on Tuesday his shooting spree and bomb attack were "sophisticated and spectacular" and that he would do the same thing again. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (NORWAY - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS SOCIETY)

Close
34 / 34

Norway massacre trial

Norway massacre trial Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Remembering the holocaust

Remembering the holocaust
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

All Collections

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

12:51pm GMT

Australia from above

All Collections

Australia from above

12:25pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:20am GMT

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

Flour wars of carnival

All Collections

Flour wars of carnival

Monday, February 27, 2017

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »