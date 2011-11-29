Norway's silent island

A view of School House on Utoeya Island October 3, 2011. Anders Behring Breivik was arrested near the school. The island is now eerily silent and bedecked in autumn colours, but bullet holes still pockmark the walls of a cafeteria where Norwegian confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik fired on his young victims. Journalists were permitted for the first time on Monday to visit the tiny, heart-shaped island owned by the Labour Party youth organisation, where 69 people died from gunfire and drowning after a bombing in central Oslo took eight lives in the July terror attacks. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/ Scanpix