Notable deaths in 2013
Hugo Chavez was Venezuela's president from 1999 until his death at age 58 on March 5, 2013. Chavez wears an army uniform and the red beret of his parachute regiment while he attends a military parade in Caracas, April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more
Hugo Chavez was Venezuela's president from 1999 until his death at age 58 on March 5, 2013. Chavez wears an army uniform and the red beret of his parachute regiment while he attends a military parade in Caracas, April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Former South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela died at age 95 on Dec. 5, 2013. Mandela smiles from the stage at Trafalgar Square during the South African democracy concert April 29, 2001. REUTERS
Former South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela died at age 95 on Dec. 5, 2013. Mandela smiles from the stage at Trafalgar Square during the South African democracy concert April 29, 2001. REUTERS
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died at age 87 on April 8, 2013. Thatcher looks towards the camera as she meets Prime Minister David Cameron inside 10 Downing Street in London June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died at age 87 on April 8, 2013. Thatcher looks towards the camera as she meets Prime Minister David Cameron inside 10 Downing Street in London June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Film critic and journalist Roger Ebert died at age 70 on April 4, 2013. Ebert arrives to attend the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Film critic and journalist Roger Ebert died at age 70 on April 4, 2013. Ebert arrives to attend the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor James Gandolfini, best known for his role on TV show The Sopranos, died at age 51 on June 19, 2013. Gandolfini arrives on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 15, 2011....more
Actor James Gandolfini, best known for his role on TV show The Sopranos, died at age 51 on June 19, 2013. Gandolfini arrives on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Cory Monteith, from the comedy series 'Glee,' died at age 31 on July 13, 2013. Monteith arrives at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Cory Monteith, from the comedy series 'Glee,' died at age 31 on July 13, 2013. Monteith arrives at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Helen Thomas, former dean of the White House press corps and first female officer of the National Press Club, died at age 92 on July 20, 2013. Thomas takes her seat after recovering from a long illness in the Briefing Room at the White House in...more
Helen Thomas, former dean of the White House press corps and first female officer of the National Press Club, died at age 92 on July 20, 2013. Thomas takes her seat after recovering from a long illness in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Paul Walker, best known for his roles in the Fast and Furious movies, died at age 40 on Nov. 30, 2013. Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho more
Actor Paul Walker, best known for his roles in the Fast and Furious movies, died at age 40 on Nov. 30, 2013. Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho
British broadcaster David Frost, best known for his interviews with former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1977, died at age 74 on Aug. 31, 2013. Frost arrives for the GQ Men of the Year 2010 Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, September 7,...more
British broadcaster David Frost, best known for his interviews with former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1977, died at age 74 on Aug. 31, 2013. Frost arrives for the GQ Men of the Year 2010 Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
General Vo Nguyen Giap, the self-taught Vietnamese general who masterminded the defeats of France in the First Indochina War and the United States in the Vietnam War to become one of the 20th century's most notable military commanders, died at age...more
General Vo Nguyen Giap, the self-taught Vietnamese general who masterminded the defeats of France in the First Indochina War and the United States in the Vietnam War to become one of the 20th century's most notable military commanders, died at age 102 on October 4, 2013. Giap speaks during an interview in Hanoi, March 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kham
Lou Reed, who influenced rock with his band The Velvet Underground and later as a solo musician, died at age 71 on Oct. 27, 2013. Reed looks on during a Q&A session after the world premiere of his first film "Red Shirley" at the Vision du Reel...more
Lou Reed, who influenced rock with his band The Velvet Underground and later as a solo musician, died at age 71 on Oct. 27, 2013. Reed looks on during a Q&A session after the world premiere of his first film "Red Shirley" at the Vision du Reel Documentary film Festival in Nyon, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British actor Peter O'Toole, best known for his roles in "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Becket," died at age 81 on Dec. 14, 2013. O'Toole arrives at the opening night gala of the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival featuring a screening of a restoration of 'An...more
British actor Peter O'Toole, best known for his roles in "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Becket," died at age 81 on Dec. 14, 2013. O'Toole arrives at the opening night gala of the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival featuring a screening of a restoration of 'An American In Paris' in Hollywood, California April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Advice columnist Pauline Phillips, better known as Dear Abby, died at age 94 on January 16, 2013. Phillips applauds after her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled, February 14, 2001, in Hollywood. REUTERS/Files
Advice columnist Pauline Phillips, better known as Dear Abby, died at age 94 on January 16, 2013. Phillips applauds after her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled, February 14, 2001, in Hollywood. REUTERS/Files
Novelist Tom Clancy, whose espionage and military novels were often spun-off into films, video games and book series, died at age 66 on Oct. 1, 2013. Clancy is seen wearing a Minnesota Vikings jacket after a press conference where he announced his...more
Novelist Tom Clancy, whose espionage and military novels were often spun-off into films, video games and book series, died at age 66 on Oct. 1, 2013. Clancy is seen wearing a Minnesota Vikings jacket after a press conference where he announced his intentions to purchase the NFL franchise for $200 million, February 5, 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Ed Koch, who served as Mayor of New York from 1978 to 1989, then went on to preside over the reality court show The People's Court, died at age 88 on February 1, 2013. Koch introduces current Mayor Michael Bloomberg as he opens his Manhattan campaign...more
Ed Koch, who served as Mayor of New York from 1978 to 1989, then went on to preside over the reality court show The People's Court, died at age 88 on February 1, 2013. Koch introduces current Mayor Michael Bloomberg as he opens his Manhattan campaign office as he kicks off his bid for re-election in New York, March 29, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Country singer George Jones died at age 81 on April 26, 2013. Jones is pictured with his former wife, the late Tammy Wynette, at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on October 4, 1995. REUTERS
Country singer George Jones died at age 81 on April 26, 2013. Jones is pictured with his former wife, the late Tammy Wynette, at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on October 4, 1995. REUTERS
Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs, one of Britain's most notorious criminals, known for his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, died at age 84 on December 18, 2013. Biggs is seen posing for a photograph in Brazil in this September 1992 file...more
Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs, one of Britain's most notorious criminals, known for his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, died at age 84 on December 18, 2013. Biggs is seen posing for a photograph in Brazil in this September 1992 file photograph. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Internet activist and programmer Aaron Swartz died at age 26 of an apparent suicide on January 11, 2013. Swartz, who helped create an early version of RSS and later played a key role in stopping a controversial online piracy bill in Congress, poses...more
Internet activist and programmer Aaron Swartz died at age 26 of an apparent suicide on January 11, 2013. Swartz, who helped create an early version of RSS and later played a key role in stopping a controversial online piracy bill in Congress, poses in a Borderland Books in San Francisco on February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Ottavio Missoni, who founded the Missoni fashion empire with his wife Rosita, died at age 92 on May 9, 2013. Missoni poses during an interview with Reuters at their house in Sumirago, northern Italy April 24, 2012. Missoni ran in the 1948 Olympics in...more
Ottavio Missoni, who founded the Missoni fashion empire with his wife Rosita, died at age 92 on May 9, 2013. Missoni poses during an interview with Reuters at their house in Sumirago, northern Italy April 24, 2012. Missoni ran in the 1948 Olympics in London, where he met Rosita, who was studying English there. The two fell in love and later returned to Italy to found what was to become Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Former St. Louis Cardinals and hall of famer Stan Musial died at age 92 on January 19, 2013. Musial, widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in baseball, greets fans before the start of a game in St. Louis, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Former St. Louis Cardinals and hall of famer Stan Musial died at age 92 on January 19, 2013. Musial, widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in baseball, greets fans before the start of a game in St. Louis, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Country music singer Mindy McCready died at 37 from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound on February 17, 2013. McCready attends the premiere of the horror film "Scream 2" at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, December 10, 1997. REUTERS/Fred...more
Country music singer Mindy McCready died at 37 from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound on February 17, 2013. McCready attends the premiere of the horror film "Scream 2" at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, December 10, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Ray Manzarek, founding member and keyboardist of The Doors, died at age 74 on May 20, 2013. Manzarek performs during a concert of their European tour which commemorates the 40th anniversary of the band The Doors in Valencia, January 14, 2007....more
Ray Manzarek, founding member and keyboardist of The Doors, died at age 74 on May 20, 2013. Manzarek performs during a concert of their European tour which commemorates the 40th anniversary of the band The Doors in Valencia, January 14, 2007. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Actor Dennis Farina, known for his roles in Law and Order, Get Shorty and Snatch, died at age 69 on July 22, 2013. Farina arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series "Luck" in Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Dennis Farina, known for his roles in Law and Order, Get Shorty and Snatch, died at age 69 on July 22, 2013. Farina arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series "Luck" in Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
German industrialist Berthold Beitz died at age 99 on July 30, 2013. The head of German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp AG saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi persecution during World War II by employing them as essential workers or hiding them. Beitz,...more
German industrialist Berthold Beitz died at age 99 on July 30, 2013. The head of German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp AG saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi persecution during World War II by employing them as essential workers or hiding them. Beitz, the chairman of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen and Halbach Foundation, smiles during the company's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, Germany, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Irish poet and Nobel literature laureate Seamus Heaney died at age 74 on Aug. 30, 2013. Heaney smiles as his medal falls off his neck, moments after being awarded "Commandeur dans l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres ' by French Culture Minister Philippe...more
Irish poet and Nobel literature laureate Seamus Heaney died at age 74 on Aug. 30, 2013. Heaney smiles as his medal falls off his neck, moments after being awarded "Commandeur dans l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres ' by French Culture Minister Philippe Douste-Blazy on March 22, 1996. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Los Angeles Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss died at age 80 on February 18, 2013. Under his ownership, the Lakers won ten championships. Buss watches the WBC middleweight championship at the Staples Center in Los Angeles February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike...more
Los Angeles Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss died at age 80 on February 18, 2013. Under his ownership, the Lakers won ten championships. Buss watches the WBC middleweight championship at the Staples Center in Los Angeles February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ieng Sary, founding member of the Khmer Rouge, died at age 87 on March 14, 2013. Sary sits in the dock in the courtroom for his public hearing at the U.N.-backed genocide tribunal at the ECCC, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, on...more
Ieng Sary, founding member of the Khmer Rouge, died at age 87 on March 14, 2013. Sary sits in the dock in the courtroom for his public hearing at the U.N.-backed genocide tribunal at the ECCC, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tang Chhin Sothy/Pool
Actress Annette Funicello died at age 70 on April 8, 2013. Funicello, best known as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club and for co-starring in the Beach Party movie series with Frankie Avalan, poses with Disney characters Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse,...more
Actress Annette Funicello died at age 70 on April 8, 2013. Funicello, best known as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club and for co-starring in the Beach Party movie series with Frankie Avalan, poses with Disney characters Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse, February 15, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Jonathan Winters died at age 87 on April 11, 2013. Winters performs on stage during an 80th birthday salute to political satirist Mort Sahl featuring top name comedians in Los Angeles, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Comedian Jonathan Winters died at age 87 on April 11, 2013. Winters performs on stage during an 80th birthday salute to political satirist Mort Sahl featuring top name comedians in Los Angeles, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Country singer Ray Price died at age 87 on Dec. 16, 2013. Price arrives at the 39th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Steve Marcus EM
Country singer Ray Price died at age 87 on Dec. 16, 2013. Price arrives at the 39th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Steve Marcus EM
Professor Robert Edwards, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for co-developing the in vitro fertilization technique with the late Patrick Steptoe in 1978, died at age 87 on April 10, 2013. Edwards smiles as he addresses the...more
Professor Robert Edwards, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for co-developing the in vitro fertilization technique with the late Patrick Steptoe in 1978, died at age 87 on April 10, 2013. Edwards smiles as he addresses the media during 25th anniversary celebrations of IVF at Bourne Hall in Cambridgeshire, July 26, 2003. REUTERS/File
British novelist Doris Lessing died at age 94 on Nov. 17, 2013. Lessing smiles on the doorstep of her house in London October 11, 2007 after winning the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature for a body of work that delved into human relations and inspired...more
British novelist Doris Lessing died at age 94 on Nov. 17, 2013. Lessing smiles on the doorstep of her house in London October 11, 2007 after winning the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature for a body of work that delved into human relations and inspired a generation of feminist writers. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Actress Marcia Wallace, who was the voice of Edna Krabappel on the TV series The Simpsons, died at age 70 on Oct. 25, 2013. Wallace arrives for a salute celebrating the 35th anniversary of "The Bob Newhart Show" in Beverly Hills, September 5, 2007....more
Actress Marcia Wallace, who was the voice of Edna Krabappel on the TV series The Simpsons, died at age 70 on Oct. 25, 2013. Wallace arrives for a salute celebrating the 35th anniversary of "The Bob Newhart Show" in Beverly Hills, September 5, 2007. Wallace co-starred on the 1970s series. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Toyota Motor Corporation's honorary chairman Eiji Toyoda died at age 100 on Sept. 17, 2013. Toyoda guided the car company to success by developing its manufacturing process and introducing the Toyota Corolla compact in 1968. In 1997, the Corolla...more
Toyota Motor Corporation's honorary chairman Eiji Toyoda died at age 100 on Sept. 17, 2013. Toyoda guided the car company to success by developing its manufacturing process and introducing the Toyota Corolla compact in 1968. In 1997, the Corolla became the best-selling vehicle model in history, edging out the Volkswagen Beetle. Toyoda is seen introducing a Toyota Cavalier compact car, made by General Motors Corp of the U.S., which was unveiled at a press preview in Tokyo, October 16, 1995. REUTERS/Susumu Toshiyuki
Japanese game maker Nintendo President Hiroshi Yamauchi died at age 85 on Sept. 19, 2013, of pneumonia. Yamauchi, who transformed the company from a maker of playing cards into a video game giant during more than half a century at the helm, poses for...more
Japanese game maker Nintendo President Hiroshi Yamauchi died at age 85 on Sept. 19, 2013, of pneumonia. Yamauchi, who transformed the company from a maker of playing cards into a video game giant during more than half a century at the helm, poses for photographers at a Tokyo hotel, September 2, 1999. REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Workers of North Korea
Working conditions inside the hermit kingdom.
Pictures of the Year: Environment
Our top environment photos of the past year.
Wildfire in Big Sur
A wildfire rages along central California's scenic coastline.
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.