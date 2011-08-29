Notting Hill Carnival
A man plays guitar from a street balcony during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. Revelers flocked to west London for one of Europe's biggest street parties, with record numbers of police on duty to prevent a repetition of riots that shook the British capital three weeks ago. Monday, a public holiday in England, is the main day of the two-day Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of...more
A man plays guitar from a street balcony during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. Revelers flocked to west London for one of Europe's biggest street parties, with record numbers of police on duty to prevent a repetition of riots that shook the British capital three weeks ago. Monday, a public holiday in England, is the main day of the two-day Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture that usually draws about 1 million people for a colorful procession of musicians and performers. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers dance during a parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Performers dance in front of police offers during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Saphra Bernard laughs during a photocall to promote the Notting Hill Carnival at City Hall in London August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman uses an Apple iPad to photograph the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer poses with a police officer as she dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A performer dances with Olympic rings strapped to her back, during the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police stand under a poster during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Residents watch the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A performer dances at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Police officers arrive for duty at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
