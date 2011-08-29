Edition:
Notting Hill Carnival

Monday, August 29, 2011

A man plays guitar from a street balcony during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. Revelers flocked to west London for one of Europe's biggest street parties, with record numbers of police on duty to prevent a repetition of riots that shook the British capital three weeks ago. Monday, a public holiday in England, is the main day of the two-day Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture that usually draws about 1 million people for a colorful procession of musicians and performers. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Performers dance during a parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Performers dance during a parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Performers dance in front of police offers during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Performers dance in front of police offers during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saphra Bernard laughs during a photocall to promote the Notting Hill Carnival at City Hall in London August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saphra Bernard laughs during a photocall to promote the Notting Hill Carnival at City Hall in London August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A woman uses an Apple iPad to photograph the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman uses an Apple iPad to photograph the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer poses with a police officer as she dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer poses with a police officer as she dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer dances with Olympic rings strapped to her back, during the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer dances with Olympic rings strapped to her back, during the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police stand under a poster during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police stand under a poster during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer dances in the street parade at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Residents watch the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Residents watch the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A performer dances at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A performer dances at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police officers arrive for duty at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police officers arrive for duty at the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

