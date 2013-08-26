Notting Hill Carnival
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A participant waits before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers dance with a police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A participant poses for a photograph before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man carries a dog on his shoulders before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers prepare before the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Crowds gather for the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
