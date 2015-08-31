Notting Hill Carnival
A performer dances at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A performer dances at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A performer poses for a photograph at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Revellers are seen dancing on a bridge over a railway line at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A performer poses for a photograph at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A performer dances at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A performer poses for a photograph under her umbrella at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
Afghan kids join the circus
The Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan.
Pitcher Festival
Hindus take a dip in holy waters during the Pitcher Festival that is held every 12 years in different Indian cities.
After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku
Nightlife in the vibrant Shinjuku district of Japan's capital.
The life of Knut
Scientists can now say that polar bear Knut died from an autoimmune inflammation of the brain, according to media reports.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.