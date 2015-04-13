Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 2:15pm BST

NRA annual meeting

A lady rests as people visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A lady rests as people visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A lady rests as people visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
1 / 34
Grace G. looks at a rifle in the trade booth showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Grace G. looks at a rifle in the trade booth showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Grace G. looks at a rifle in the trade booth showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
2 / 34
A young girl, who is already an NRA lifetime member, gets her photo made holding a rifle painted pink and white in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A young girl, who is already an NRA lifetime member, gets her photo made holding a rifle painted pink and white in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A young girl, who is already an NRA lifetime member, gets her photo made holding a rifle painted pink and white in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
3 / 34
Carrie Johnston gets her photo taken with Oliver North during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Johnston gets her photo taken with Oliver North during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Carrie Johnston gets her photo taken with Oliver North during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
4 / 34
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
5 / 34
Vanessa Aguilar plays games on her phone as her family waits in line to meet musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, who was signing autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Vanessa Aguilar plays games on her phone as her family waits in line to meet musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, who was signing autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Vanessa Aguilar plays games on her phone as her family waits in line to meet musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, who was signing autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
6 / 34
Former Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Former Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Former Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
7 / 34
Shayanne Roberts looks at rifles in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Shayanne Roberts looks at rifles in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Shayanne Roberts looks at rifles in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
8 / 34
Brett Throckmorten of Barnes Bullets shows Logan Wingo how to sight down an electronic rifle in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brett Throckmorten of Barnes Bullets shows Logan Wingo how to sight down an electronic rifle in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Brett Throckmorten of Barnes Bullets shows Logan Wingo how to sight down an electronic rifle in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
9 / 34
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
10 / 34
Attendees visit the air gun range during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees visit the air gun range during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees visit the air gun range during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
11 / 34
Musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, signs autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, signs autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, signs autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
12 / 34
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
13 / 34
Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
14 / 34
Virginia Bass gets an autograph from actor and former Marine Gunnery Sergeant R Lee Ermey in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Virginia Bass gets an autograph from actor and former Marine Gunnery Sergeant R Lee Ermey in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Virginia Bass gets an autograph from actor and former Marine Gunnery Sergeant R Lee Ermey in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
15 / 34
Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association, speaks during the NRA's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association, speaks during the NRA's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association, speaks during the NRA's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
16 / 34
Brendan Walsh looks at a rifle scope in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brendan Walsh looks at a rifle scope in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Brendan Walsh looks at a rifle scope in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
17 / 34
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
18 / 34
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
19 / 34
Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
20 / 34
Dave Verner looks at pistols and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dave Verner looks at pistols and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Dave Verner looks at pistols and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
21 / 34
Sarah Elizabeth "S. E." Cupp speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Sarah Elizabeth "S. E." Cupp speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Sarah Elizabeth "S. E." Cupp speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
22 / 34
Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
23 / 34
Blake Scherrer looks at a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Blake Scherrer looks at a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Blake Scherrer looks at a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
24 / 34
Attendees walk past the words "If they can ban one they can ban them all" referencing a recent effort to ban "green tip" ammunition during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees walk past the words "If they can ban one they can ban them all" referencing a recent effort to ban "green tip" ammunition during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees walk past the words "If they can ban one they can ban them all" referencing a recent effort to ban "green tip" ammunition during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
25 / 34
Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
26 / 34
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
27 / 34
Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
28 / 34
Attendees look at pistols as they visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees look at pistols as they visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Attendees look at pistols as they visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
29 / 34
Benjamin Carson speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Benjamin Carson speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Benjamin Carson speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
30 / 34
Casey Barnes looks at shotguns in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Casey Barnes looks at shotguns in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Casey Barnes looks at shotguns in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
31 / 34
Former Governor of Florida Jeb Bush speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Former Governor of Florida Jeb Bush speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Former Governor of Florida Jeb Bush speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
32 / 34
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
33 / 34
Derek Dimiceli looks at rifles and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Derek Dimiceli looks at rifles and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Derek Dimiceli looks at rifles and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

Next Slideshows

Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.

10 Apr 2015
Dinosaurs among us

Dinosaurs among us

Life-size models of dinosaurs in our modern world.

10 Apr 2015
Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Easter draws Orthodox Christians to the Jordan River and Jerusalem's churches.

09 Apr 2015
World's oldest art replicated

World's oldest art replicated

A replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, containing the world's earliest known art and recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

08 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures