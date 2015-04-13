NRA annual meeting
A lady rests as people visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Grace G. looks at a rifle in the trade booth showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A young girl, who is already an NRA lifetime member, gets her photo made holding a rifle painted pink and white in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Johnston gets her photo taken with Oliver North during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Vanessa Aguilar plays games on her phone as her family waits in line to meet musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, who was signing autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Former Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Shayanne Roberts looks at rifles in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brett Throckmorten of Barnes Bullets shows Logan Wingo how to sight down an electronic rifle in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees visit the air gun range during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician and supporter of the NRA, Ted Nugent, signs autographs during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Senator Ted Cruz speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Virginia Bass gets an autograph from actor and former Marine Gunnery Sergeant R Lee Ermey in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association, speaks during the NRA's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brendan Walsh looks at a rifle scope in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dave Verner looks at pistols and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Sarah Elizabeth "S. E." Cupp speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Scherrer looks at a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the trade booths showroom during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees walk past the words "If they can ban one they can ban them all" referencing a recent effort to ban "green tip" ammunition during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Governor of Louisiana Bobby Jindal speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees look at pistols as they visit the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Benjamin Carson speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Casey Barnes looks at shotguns in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Former Governor of Florida Jeb Bush speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Attendees visit trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Derek Dimiceli looks at rifles and scopes in the trade booth area during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
